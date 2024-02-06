Hailey Bieber's genius accessory is a tech-beauty crossover and we're in awe

A woman of many talents, Hailey Bieber just solved a dilemma we didn't even know we had.

Are you forever cursing the fact that your clothes lack pockets, resentful that even a quick errand requires a bag to house your essentials?

Well get ready because you're about to have your mind blown.

READ: Hailey Bieber got a new tiny tattoo that’s 'bang on trend for 2024'

The supermodel-turned-beauty entrepreneur posted a series of stylish snaps on Instagram, in which she teased an innovative tech accessory that we are seriously desperate to get our hands on.

Hailey's latest photo dump featured a quirky phone case, fitted with a groove to house your Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. The work of a true beauty mastermind, if ever we saw it.

MORE: This product is Hailey Bieber's skin 'lifesaver' and you've probably never even heard of it

READ: Hailey Bieber just gave the 'dreaded' side part a Gen Z glow up

© @haileybieber Hailey was giving major mob wife vibes with her new phone case

The 27-year-old showed off her new accessory in all its glory with a mirror selfie, while sporting a coquettish crop top with matching shorts.

Obviously, we couldn't help but admire her super cute co-ord – ribbons, scalloped edging and a subtle frill? Hailey is a girl after our own heart – but like many fans in the comments section, we were bowled over by her accessory choice.

MORE: Hailey Bieber’s favourite Jewellery brand is having a VIP sale

RELATED: Hailey Bieber presents a lesson in power dressing in XXL shoulder pads

One comment read: "A phone case with a lip tint holder. she's really a trendsetter!!!! [exhaling emoji]." Another fan chimed in with: "Girl this phone case??? Hello?????"

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Hailey gave her best mob wife and, again, teased the case by linking out to the 'Coming Soon' page on Rhode's website, giving the impression that the now much-coveted accessory will be up for grabs at a point in the near future.

Beauty fans, set your watches…