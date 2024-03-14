Our Fashion Editors pick the best Spring pieces from this secret outlet

At last, spring has finally arrived.

Days are longer, mornings are lighter, and we're slowly but surely transitioning from chunky knits and hats and scarves, to lighter layers and transitional outfits.

There's no time like the present, therefore, to give your wardrobe a refresh. And eBay's brand outlet is the ultimate place to shop.

On one website, you can give your entire closet a spring clean. It houses some of the most coveted brands on the planet from Karen Millen to River Island, with pieces up to 70% off RRP.

What should I buy for Spring 2024?

I think having a good selection of versatile pieces is the key to nailing spring shopping. Core pieces that can be styled in ample different ways, particularly as we're likely to be heading out day to night.

Plus, let's be realistic, the weather in the UK is often neither here nor there, so purchase pieces that can be layered if it suddenly gets cooler, or if an unforeseen rain shower hits.

If you like things that are trend-led, infuse your wardrobe with touches of rose print, animal print or red, to keep your outfits on the money for SS24.

How We Chose:

Brand : I chose pieces from cult-adored brands that are available on eBay's brand outlet.

: I chose pieces from cult-adored brands that are available on eBay's brand outlet. Style : I scoured the site to find pieces that are either timeless or adhere to trends of this season. I've also found a variety of pieces, from trousers to jackets to pyjamas. I have also tried to find pieces that are versatile enough for you to create multiple outfits, whatever the daily weather may bring.

: I scoured the site to find pieces that are either timeless or adhere to trends of this season. I've also found a variety of pieces, from trousers to jackets to pyjamas. I have also tried to find pieces that are versatile enough for you to create multiple outfits, whatever the daily weather may bring. Budget: Though eBay's brand outlet has a whopping up to 70% off RRPs, I've still tried to find items at a variety of price points to suit all budgets.

The Transitional Jacket Layla Women's Striped Jacket White Stuff This jacket is giving country chic meets city girl and I'm obsessed. Pinstripes made a major comeback at the end of 2023, and this might blue number by White Stuff gives it the ultimate spring-approved makeover. £21.00 AT EBAY

The Satin Dress Satin Asymmetric Midi River Island Whether you have a spring wedding or just a catch-up with the girls, a sleek midi dress is a transitional season must-have. This soft grey colourway has a super luxe feel.

£39.00 £7.00 AT eBay

The Everyday Jeans High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans Marks & Spencer My white jeans are the hardest working item in my wardrobe, and they're going to be doing overtime in spring. Whether you pair them with a silk shirt and ballet flats or a cosy knit and trainers, having a pair for those 'I don't know what to wear' days is a must.

£55.00 £24.95 AT EBAY

The Girly Dress White Vintage Flower Collar Short Sleeve Mini Dress Glamorous Ultra-feminine mini dresses never leave spring fashion agendas. I love this ditsy floral piece because it's so on-trend for right now. Pair with some calf-high suede cowboy boots and a cardigan.

£38.00 £17.99 AT EBAY

The Tote Bag Straw Medium Tote Bag Vero Moda There's nothing like a straw bag to get us in the mood for warmer weather. The structured shape of this elevates it over the usual tote, and makes it appropriate for all occasions from day to night. £39.99 £22.95 AT EBAY

The Occasion Midi Animal Print Dress River Island This dress is bang on trend for this season. I love the 3/4 length sleeves and slight peplum detailing at the waist to give it a more flattering silhouette. £43.00 £7.00 AT EBAY

The Romantic Blouse Pink Heart Print Top River Island Spring in a blouse. Romantic patterns are a major trend this SS24 season, and this bold pink cut-out number is cheerful, interesting and the perfect 'nice top' to pair with your jeans. £36.00 £7.00 AT EBAY

The Silk Shirt Satin Shirt Topshop In case you haven't noticed by now, red is the colour of the moment, and has been since last autumn. We love a silk shirt here at HF, and this one will add a sophisticated splash of colour to any look.

£29.00 £10.00 AT EBAY

The Statement Trousers Joey Wide-Leg Trousers Dancing Leopard Animal print is major right now, and these trousers are perfect for giving the 'mob wife' trend a spring-fuelled makeover. pair with a white t-shirt, ballet flats and your favourite designer handbag for a fashion editor-approved off-duty look.

£42.00 £21.00 AT eBay

The Wrap Dress Dancing Leopard Add some dopamine-inducing colour to your spring wardrobe with this ditsy floral dress. Pair with sheer tights and knee-high boots when the weather isn't quite playing ball. £45.00 £22.50 AT EBAY

Underwear as Outerwear Tommy 85 Loungewear Shorts Tommy Hilfiger Buttery yellow hues are just as on-trend as 'underwear as outerwear' right now. I would wear these shorts outside with a neutral jumper and some cool-girl trainers on those warmer days.

£38.00 £19.00 AT EBAY

The Statement Set Snake Print Long Sleeve Pyjamas Dancing Leopard Honestly - this top would be an everyday shirt for me, but the deep pink-ish tones make it utterly evening-appropriate. Pair with jeans or a skirt and some metallic heels for a soirée-approved ensemble.

£35.00 £17.50 AT EBAY

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by eBay to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links, we will earn a commission.