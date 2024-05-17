I've said it once and I'll say it again, what's with all the It-girls creating Erewhon smoothies?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Earlier this morning, as I was halfway through my usual in-bed Instagram scroll I was stopped in my tracks by a series of story posts from none other than fashion mogul and tequila brand founder Kendall Jenner.

It’s not unusual that I'd stop for a swipe on one of Kenny’s weekly photo dumps, usually in the hope of seeing some Kardash-Jenner tea or a hard launch of a new beau. On this occasion, I was unfortunately left gossip-less, however my eyes were opened to the new world of social elitism and I can no longer hold it in.

Somehow while our backs were turned the world’s most famed faces gathered together in secrecy, all agreeing to trade in their one-of-a-kind Birkin bags and limited edition Miu Miu pumps to create a smoothie. Albeit not just any smoothie, an Erewhon smoothie to be precise. No this isn’t a sick joke, a smoothie collaboration with LA’s overpriced yet overly chic supermarket chain is the new elitist, unobtainable status symbol and the It-girlies can’t get enough.

© Instagram / @erewhon Kenny holding the worlds most coveted new accessory

This morning Kendall proved she’s part of the cool-girl club, sharing the news that she’s curated her very own Peaches and Cream flavoured smoothie.

© Instagram / @erewhon Sofia is of course in the cool-girl club

Kenny J is the newest member of the socialite smoothie club (that's what I’m calling them from now on) joining the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge, who partnered with the brand earlier this year to create a £16.60 ($21) Sweet Cherry Smoothie, her older sis Kourt, who made a detox option in collaboration with her wellness brand Poosh called the ‘Poosh Detox Smoothie’, Olivia Rodrigo who promoted her album Guts with a comical healthy blend titled "Good 4 ur GUTS” and Bella Hadid who blended her Kin Organics drink together to make something called a Kinsicle.

Then, just when we thought we were safe, the world's most popular It-girl and Kendall's best friend Hailey Bieber created a smoothie so popular Erewhon was pressured by fans to keep it on the menu. With more than 40,000 sold each month, The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie was a genius marketing ploy by Hails to promote her namesake skincare and beauty brand, Rhode and now even comes in a soft-serve version.

© Instagram / @erewhon Bella's recipe was packed with Vitamin C

And there you have it folks, we now live in a world where a bank-breaking smoothie collaboration puts you at the top of the socialite podium and although I really, truly desperately want to be horrified and mad, I kind of love it…