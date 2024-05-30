Queen Rania rocks the long shorts trend in 'men's section' bermudas

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Queen Rania of Jordan once again demonstrated her impeccable fashion sense at the International Academy – Amman (IAA) Class of 2024 graduation ceremony.

Her outfit, which is currently a hot topic among royal fashion enthusiasts, featured a bold and stylish choice: knee-length shorts. This daring move showcased Rania’s ability to blend traditional tailoring with contemporary styling seamlessly.

In her commencement speech, Queen Rania began with a heartfelt greeting: “Dear graduates, parents, and faculty members, I begin with a greeting that is unique to us: May the peace, mercy, and blessings of God be with you, for there is nothing more beautiful than to bear a message of compassion, which our world needs now more than ever.” Her words set a tone of warmth and compassion, resonating deeply with the audience.

Royal Fashion Police shared a photo of her complete outfit, which included the stunning A.L.C. ‘Juliet’ Pleated Blazer Mini Dress in black, a new addition to her wardrobe. The highlight, however, was the Dior Homme Wide Cut Bermuda Shorts in black. These knee-length shorts, found in the brand’s menswear section, added a unique ‘borrowed-from-the-boys’ twist to her ensemble. Paired with the sophisticated blazer dress, the shorts offered a modern and edgy look that perfectly balanced the top’s elegance.

“We’re inspired by the Miu Miu girl this season (and let’s face it, every season) and the softer, sportier shorts seen on their SS24 runway were teamed with preppy staples such as polo tops and blazers,” explain’s Hello! Fashion’s Clare Pennington, “These aren’t culottes, they defiantly hit the knee (or thereabouts) and are unapologetically slouchy. Linen varieties add an air of effortless nonchalance, denim gives straight-to-the-skatepark energy while tailored offerings add a degree of polish.”

Rania wore Dior Homme's Wide-Leg Bermuda Shorts

Queen Rania completed her outfit with her trusty Tom Ford Metallic Leather and Mesh Pumps, a pair she has worn several times before. The pumps added a touch of glamour and continuity to her attire, showcasing her knack for combining new and staple pieces to create a cohesive look.

In her speech, Rania congratulated the graduates and acknowledged the efforts of their parents and teachers, “First, allow me to congratulate you and all of Jordan’s high school graduates, as well as your parents and your teachers, as you commence a new phase in life – well done.” Her words reflected her pride and support for the young Jordanian graduates as they embarked on their new journeys.

Queen Rania's choice of attire at the IAA graduation ceremony exemplified her ability to push fashion boundaries while maintaining her signature regal style. By incorporating menswear into her look, she not only made a bold fashion statement but also demonstrated that versatility and a forward-thinking approach pays off.