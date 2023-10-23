Kim Kardashian’s lavish birthday dinner: from the outfits to the star-studded guest list

Well known for throwing some of the world's most lavish, elaborate and over the top parties, her 43rd birthday bash was no exception for Skims founder and recent cover star of Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women issue, Kim Kardashian.

Taking place last Friday night at one of Beverly Hills’ most notable restaurants, Funke, the hostess with the mostess left no detail untouched, even her cake was a custom mock-up of the aforementioned cover.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kim Kardashian wore a red Balenciaga cutout gown to celebrate

Dressed to impress (as per usual) the birthday girl sported a red-hot form-fitting Balenciaga gown, complete with side cut-outs, a plunging neckline and ruched bikini-like ties cinched in all the right places. Opting for a more laid-back than usual approach to outfit accessories, the style icon paired the statement dress with strappy orange heels, little to no jewellery and a mini black handbag just big enough to house the nude lipstick we so badly want to know the name of. Even if it was an evening event with no sun in sight, it wouldn’t be a Kim K look without a pair of black wrap-around sunglasses to finish the look, would it?

With a star-studded guest list of friends and family, including sisters Khloé, Kylie and Kendall, mom-ager Kris, “it” girl and style muse Hailey Bieber, daughter of former United States President, Ivanka Trump, best bud Stephanie Suganami and actress Sofia Vergara, just to name a few…

© @Instagram Kim Kardashian with her birthday cake

The Libra queen took to Instagram to proclaim her love for all those involved, stating “ So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends.” Don’t worry, she also addressed the rumours as to why sister Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, who is pregnant with her fourth child, wasn't in attendance, “Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."

These are the guests that brought their fashion A-game:

Hailey Bieber

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey has been championing warm tonal hues this season

For the occasion the Rhode founder donned the hue of the season, latte, in the form of a leather mini skirt paired with matching slingbacks and an oversized suede jacket.

Kylie Jenner

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kylie Jenner proves you can never go wrong with a LBD

Sister to the birthday girl and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie sports a strapless biker mini dress layered with sheer tights and strappy kitten heels.

Kendall Jenner

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Skin tight and adorned with sequins. Now that's what we call a party dress.

Just in time for the festive season ahead, sequins are officially back in style and we have model and founder of Tequila Brand, 818, Kendall Jenner to thank.

Kris Jenner

© JB Lacroix Mom-ager Kris steps out in an all black ensemble paired with a diamond adorned Dior saddle bag to celebrate

No matter the occasion you can never go wrong with the full black fit and mom-ager Kris proves exactly that as she sports a short jumpsuit with thigh-high boots layered over fishnet tights.

Khloé Kardashian

© JB Lacroix Khloé keeps things neutral with different white tones

Showing of her curves in a tight-white halter mini dress and her long pins in sky high stilettos, Khloé confirms that less is absolutely more when done right.

Kimora Lee Simmons

© JB Lacroix Kimora Lee Simmons with arguably the cutest guest in attendance

The fashion designer and model bought an unusual plus one to celebrate.