If our recent Instagram clip slipped your eye (not to toot our own horn, but it’s well-worth a gander), then you may not be aware that the H! Fashion team willingly submitted themselves to a session of consensual bullying by ChatGPT.

While our egos remain slightly bruised, it didn't stop us from toying with the AI platform further.

Upon The Modems discovery that ChatGPT can decipher how tall you are, or rather, how tall you look, we put the bot to the test.

The main reason we wanted to test it out? We have all been privy to a truth-inflating man, be them fling or long-term partner. 6’0 may be the golden number on their Hinge profile, but meet them IRL and often they're a good few inches shy.

Actors Jacob Elordi (6'6) and Cailee Spaeny (5'1)

With AI in tow, the truth will out.

So, in the name of swipe-ready ladies seeking a tall glass of water, we put ChatGPT to the test. Keep reading to discover whether the feature was accurate or not.

H! Fashion ChatGPT Reviews:

Natalie Salmon - 5'7

"Typically, a standard residential door is about 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) tall. Assuming the door in the (right) image is around that height, and considering how the person’s seated position aligns with it, they seem to have an average body proportion, suggesting that the person might be around 5'5 to 5'8."



Considering I didn’t give it the easiest photos to work with it still was very close to my actual height with it’s guess. So from now on I will let ChatGPT be my height-checking sidekick. Who knew AI could be so useful – or at least save you from a tall tale?

Clare Pennington - 5’7

"Given the height of a standard doorway (around 6'8 or 203 cm), and comparing it to your height in the image, you appear to be quite tall, possibly around 5'7 to 5'9."

I did use this picture (right) where I'm looking up to try and trick it into thinking I'm a long-legged supermodel-type creature, but it did get it spot on - I am between 5'7 to 5'9. Slightly closer to the former, but no one needs to know that...I would absolutely use this to double check people's height claims.



Lauren Ramsay - 5’6

"In this photo, you look around 5'8 to 5'10. The long dress and the heels help create the illusion of added height, making you appear taller."

I've forgiven ChatGPT for roasting my Instagram feed after it added a few inches onto my height (my dream.) However, this puts the proof in the pudding that looks can be deceiving, therefore although there's a strong chance my Hinge date may be adding a few non-existent inches to his profile, I wouldn't turn to ChatGTP for advice.

Orion Scott - 5’6

"I would estimate your height to be around 5'5 to 5'7 (165 to 170 cm), though this is just a rough guess based on the visual cues."

Although I sent ChatGPT a picture of myself in my highest high heels in hopes for it to add a few extra inches, it was surprisingly accurate so I would definitely trust it to give a rough benchmark.

Tania Leslau - 5’10

"Based on general visual proportions (e.g. your leg length relative to your torso and the environment), you might appear to be in the average height range, possibly between 5'5 to 5'8 (165 to 173 cm). This is purely an estimate based on the photo and common proportions."

Sorry ChatGPT, but your judgement is way off. As a taller woman, my height has become my entire personality. Reaching the top shelf when my petite pals can't, jeans that never stretch past ankle-length and minor scoliosis are part and parcel of being 5'10 (and a bit) yet I love being tall.

ChatGPT isn’t going to undermine my tall girl energy - and it shouldn’t for lofty Hinge dates either.

Raymonda Jalloh - 5’8

"Based on the image, I'd estimate that you look around 5'7" to 5'9" (170 to 175 cm) tall. Keep in mind this is just a rough guess!"



This guess was a little on the ambitious side with 5'9, so I’m not too sure about it’s accuracy. But in ChatGPT’s defence, the range started at 5'7, so when it comes to your Hinge date's height you’ll be prepared for the best (and worst) case scenarios

