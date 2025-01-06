British Fashion Council announces Laura Weir as new CEO

The British Fashion Council has announced that Laura Weir will take over as its new Chief Executive Officer effective from April 28, 2025.

Laura, who is currently the executive board director of Selfridges, succeeds the outgoing CEO of 15 years Caroline Rush CBE, who announced her departure in 2024.

Upon her appointment, Laura Weir said: “I am honoured to lead the BFC’s next chapter at an exciting and pivotal time for the British fashion industry."

© BFC Laura Weir will take over as the new British Fashion Council CEO

"I look forward to working with the BFC team to champion culture and creativity to catalyse growth for British fashion, both domestically and globally. I will focus on support for emerging and established designers and strengthening our pipeline of British creative talent," she continued.

Laura is recognised as a leader in the global fashion industry working at all levels, from editorial features director to executive board level experience.

Caroline Rush took to Instagram to congratulate her successor, saying: "Announced today that @laura_weir will take the baton as CEO of @britishfashioncouncil end April this year! Laura knows the industry well, is a champion of creativity and business and the team looks forward to welcoming her as CEO. Congratulations Laura!!!"

© BFC Laura is currently the executive board director of Selfridges

David Pemsel, the BFC Chair, said of Laura's new role: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Weir as the incoming CEO of the BFC. Laura has worked alongside established and emerging designers, creative talent, industry leaders and press throughout her career over the past two decades. Her experience gives her an understanding of the complexities of the fashion industry ecosystem and the strategic foresight to be able to lead positive transformation and initiatives to drive the next chapter of the BFC both domestically and globally, supported by a brilliant team.”

The British Fashion Council was formed in 1983 to promote the British fashion industry and its designers. It has been at the helm of London Fashion Week since it was established in 1984 - one of the 'Big Four' fashion weeks alongside New York, Milan and Paris.