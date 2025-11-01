Kristen Stewart's completely sheer lace dress marks the unexpected return of a Y2K underwear trend

Actress Kristen Stewart has always written her own rules on the red carpet, and her latest turn at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival is no different. Stepping out in a look that balanced romance, her signature rock'n'roll defiance and a splash of sauciness, Kristen sported a sheer white lace dress teamed with killer black accessories.

The Twilight alumni is currently on a press tour for her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, which stars British actress Imogen Poots. The film is a biographical romantic drama based on Lidia Yukanavitch's memoir about a woman who flees an abusive family situation and becomes a competitive swimmer.

After debuting the film at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Kristen has been promoting the film with her wife Dylan Meyer, who was also a producer on the movie. The pair wed earlier this year in an intimate ceremony after meeting back in 2019.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival

So let's talk about this dress. A bohemian masterpiece complete with dramatic cuffs, a plunging neckline and ruffled collar. Kristen teamed her look with black stilettos and a silver pendant, and her tried-and-tested grunge inspired hair and makeup (we're obsessed with this bitty fringe.)

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart, the director of The Chronology of Water

But we also want to talk about Kristen's choice of pants (sorry Kristen.) Visible underwear goes hand-in-hand with sheer dresses, much like peaches and cream. And stars from Emily Ratajkowski to Kim Kardashian have all been seen sporting black underwear beneath mesh - and we are all for it this party season.

But Kristen's choice of undies signal the unexpected return of a Y2K trend that hasn't yet popped up even as the early 00s have surged back into popularity. We're calling it - low-rise knickers are back.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart and Imogen Poots

Naturally, with the waistband of choice of for the decade being scandalously low, the undergarments needed to follow suit. Unless you were feeling particularly raucous in which case you hoiked up the sides of your thong so they were visible. We are talking from experience.

The joy of Kristen's look is that it blends the raunchiness of visible underwear, the shock value of a low-rise moment plus in choosing lace layers, it nods to the Boho resurgence we're all currently enjoying.

Nice work Kristen. We're off to buy new pants.