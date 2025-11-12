Daisy Edgar-Jones channelled her inner snow bunny in the chicest winter white look

When we think of a UK starlet that embodies the chic aesthetic, our minds go straight to Daisy Edgar-Jones. On Instagram, the Normal People actress just shared her starring moment in a dreamy Boucheron jewellery campaign, swapping red carpets for a snow-filled wonderland. She looked cosy yet sleek and just proved that winter whites are anything but boring. The British actress has officially entered her snowbunny era - and honestly, we're so obsessed.

In the luxury campaign video, the British it-girl was dressed head-to-toe in frosty tones. She sported a white roll-neck jumper paired with a mini skirt and fluffy knee-high boots that just screamed après-ski chic. She also accessorised with dazzling diamond earrings and ear cuffs from the French jewellery house, which was the perfect pairing with her monochrome look.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate speaks with veterans during an Armistice Day service sporting a sophisticated braided bun

Although her cosy outfit was simply to die for, we can't forget her super cute glam from the shoot. Daisy slicked back her chestnut brown hair into the dreamiest French braid, which only amplified the sporty ski vibe. As we head into winter, our favourite beauty muses are embracing braided looks - just look at Princess Kate's latest hairstyle at the Armistice Day service. In case you missed the memo: Intricate hairstyles are so in for winter 2025.

© WireImage The British actress is not one for heavy eye makeup so this recent campaign is a new look for her.

As for her makeup, her hair being pulled away from her face allowed her radiant skin to shine through. Daisy's base was dewy and glowed against the icy background. However, she contrasted this minimal foundation with a heavier, bolder eye look. The beauty muse opted for brown eyeliner across her lower and upper lash line alongside long, fluttery lashes, which made her brown eyes pop. To finish the look, the fashion icon added a wash of mauve satin lipstick to her lips, which complemented the mousy tones.

Want to replicate her look at an affordable rate? Whilst the turtle neck and skirt are easier to find, her boots would usually be a harder search. However, luckily for us, UGG have just released the cutest shoes called the 'Classic Short Fluff Momma Boot' that look practically identical to Daisy's, but in a slightly shorter length.

This is the kind of look that makes you want to book a weekend on the slopes and pack nothing but knits and fuzzy jackets. Effortless, elegant, and a little bit flirty - consider this your sign to embrace winter dressing with a Daisy-approved twist.