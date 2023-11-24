Maya Jama proves a feline flick is still in fashion, and this beauty editor is thankful on behalf of all millennials

Maya Jama looked sensational in an all-black PVC outfit attending the Vogue Forces For Change party this week but, while most people were excited to see Maya confirming her rekindled relationship with Stormzy, we couldn't help but notice her incredible makeup.

If you're a millennial and an avid TikTok scroller, you've probably seen that winged eyeliner has been shunned by Gen Z...along with skinny jeans, fitted blazers and contouring. But, Maya's jet black liner marks our rekindled love affair just in time for party season.

The reason for the shunning? Allegedly, winged liner is outdated. Trending in the early 2000s, many say a more pared-back eye look is now the only way to go. But, what happens when you want to bring the drama? A liquid liner is guaranteed to turn heads.

Absolutely nailing the Catwoman look, Maya's makeup artist for the evening out was none other than Francesca Abrahamovitch. The celeb MUA, with a brimming client base of celebs including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie and Alesha Dixon, teamed the eye with a wearable nude gloss and flawless, dewy skin.

© Getty Images/Dave Benett Maya poses with Lila Moss at the Vogue Forces For Change party

Always one to experiment with her look, Maya's makeup often switches between barely there and full-on glamour and frankly, there's nothing wrong with either. If you're worried about looking outdated, take a leaf from Maya's book and wear it anyway.

What's the worse that can happen, you look incredible?