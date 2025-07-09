Lisa Rinna's major hair transformation is like nothing we've seen on her before

When it comes to making a style statement, Lisa Rinna never holds back – particularly with her ever-evolving hairstyles. Who could forget the unforgettable moment when Harry Hamlin's wife took to the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 catwalk in Copenhagen Fashion Week? She rocked a plunging black swimsuit, a leopard-print coat draped dramatically over her arms, and a punk-inspired mohawk.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is clearly on a mission to outdo her last look with a bold new transformation. Lisa ditched her signature wispy, short highlighted locks in favour of a daring black blunt bob as she stepped out for the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

© Getty Images Lisa debuted her daring new look

The blunt bob was styled sleek and straight with full bangs, while the 61-year-old's makeup exuded heavy glamour – featuring a dramatic smoky eye, sculpted cheeks, and a nude lip.

Lisa styled her new hairdo with an oversized blue jacket that wrapped around her body. The garment was teamed with matching wide-leg trousers and a pair of pointed-toe black heels.

© Getty Images Lisa Rinna at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week

The model is no stranger to wearing wigs and even praised their versatility in a February interview with E! News. "I think it's fantastic," she explained.

"I thought the other day – as an actor, I never can express myself enough because I never get to work enough as an actor. So this has been a way for me to express myself and create all the time. And it started to move me to tears because I thought, 'Look what I get to do.' If I waited for an acting job, I would not get to create that much, unfortunately."

She continued: "The fashion and the wigs has truly brought joy to my life in a way an expression like I never could do before."

Even Lisa's husband is a fan of her dramatic hair transformations. "I get a new wife all the time," he added.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna

"The wigs make the person," he explained. "It used to be the clothes make the man. Now it's the wigs makes the girl."

He continued: "Look, she comes up with the weirdest stuff – even when she's completely naked in Playboy, I go, 'That's good.'"

Lisa's beauty regime

The star opened up about her beauty routine in an interview with Today back in 2020 – and it's surprisingly stripped back. "Because I wear so much makeup at times for work, I don't wear any makeup when I'm not working," she shared.

© Getty Images Lisa shared her beauty secrets

"I might do a little concealer. Obviously I always have on my Rinna Beauty lip; I always do a lip. But I don't wear makeup unless I am going out to dinner or working."

"I prefer it because we wear so much that when you can take it off and let your skin be, it's heaven," she added.