Amelia Gray's crystal-encrusted midi dress is a naked dress statement like no other

One of the newest It-Girls to enter the star-studded chat and hold her own in the style sphere is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s 24-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

In recent months, the model and television personality has risen to fame, securing Victoria’s Secret runway shows, Valentino campaigns, front row fashion week invites and Met Gala tickets, all whilst considering Kylie Jenner, Emma Chamberlain, Devon Lee Carlson and Clairo are her close friends.

If you’re a fan of Gen-Z's bold style, you’ll know that she prefers a barely there look, and her most recent occasionwear ensemble is just that.

© Getty Images Amelia joined her famous mother, Lisa Rinna, for the evening in matching black dresses

Spotted alongside her famous mother on Tuesday night at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration in Los Angeles, the model leaned into the naked dress trend, donning a crystal-encrusted black midi dress with nothing but a pair of black underwear underneath.

© Variety via Getty Images The showstopping look would be perfect for party season

To accompany the glistening gown, she wore her long, dark brunette locks up in a messy side part updo with a few face-framing pieces left out in loose waves. For makeup, her dark features were accented with a smoky eye, winged eyeliner and overdrawn brown lip look.

© Getty Images Her glam for the evening complemented her outfit perfectly

For accessories, Amelia perfected the Swarovski dress code for the evening, stacking a slew of clear crystal necklaces around her neck, layering multiple bracelets on each wrist, finishing things off with a pair of stud earrings and two chunky rings.

The naked dress trend has had a chokehold on the fashion sphere for a while now, and despite what people might think, it seems to be sticking around for the colder months.

© Getty Images Margot's dazzling dress came complete with embellished with rhinestones

In recent months, a few looks in particular have caught the eye of the style-obsessed, Margot Robbie’s crystal Armani Privé look for the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, turning heads and going down in red carpet dressing history.

Kim Kardashian, Kristen Stewart and Emily Ratajkowski are also big fans of the aesthetic, all sporting various different options to attend opulent occasions over the autumn months.

With party season on the horizon, glistening crystal and sparkling sequins always reign supreme, so if you’re looking to wow this New Years Eve, take notes from the new-gen It-girl, Amelia Gray.