Jennifer Lopez takes cues from Rita Ora in plunging blazer with nothing underneath

The Beverly Hills Hotel was full to the brim with A-listers this week for the illustrious Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala boasting Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow on the guest list.

And the outfits on display certainly didn't disappoint, with J Lo leading the crowd in an incredible brown blazer with plunging neckline plus matching skirt by Harith Hashim. The perfect party ensemble for winter 2025 that's appropriate for work parties and more raucous affairs alike.

© WireImage Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala

The pop icon effortlessly blended elegance (thanks to the sharp cut of the blazer and slimline silhouette of the skirt) with a bit of edge, thanks to her killer accessories.

Jennifer teamed her look with incredible stacked choker necklaces, rippling with jewels (by Hearts on Fire) and a brown crocodile clutch bag by Tyler Ellis.

Jenny from the block opted to lean into 2025's penchant for naked dressing but with a decidedly sophisticated edge, opting to wear nothing beneath her utterly chic blazer.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kerry Washington and honoree Jennifer Lopez

The star took cues from Rita Ora who attended the Fashion Awards this week in a seriously chic dress by Tom Ford with a dangerously low neckline.

© FilmMagic Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2025

For beauty, J Lo plumped for the classics - long lashes, a red manicure and a glossy rosy pout.

Jennifer was in good company at the event, partying with her pal Kerry Washington who presented her the Equity in Entertainment Award on the night.

Kerry was the recipient of the award last year, and the pair were clearly thrilled to be spending the evening together, with J Lo sharing a snap of the pair getting a cute selfie, while Kerry posted an image with the touching caption: "There's no Kerry from the Bronx, without Jenny from the Block. Thank you J Lo for being you."

© @kerrywashington J Lo and Kerry Washington

"Congratulations on your very deserved Equity in Entertainment Award."

Sarah Paulson and Goldie Hawn also spoke at the fancy event as part of a tribute to iconic actress Diane Keaton, who died earlier this year, with Goldie stating: "She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle.”