Amanda Seyfried's beauty regimen at 40 involves just this one procedure

Amanda Seyfried just got honest about her beauty routine. The newly minted 40-year-old, who is starring in the upcoming thriller, The Housemaid, alongside Syndey Sweeney, is choosing to age a little differently from her Hollywood cohort.

In a conversation with Who What Wear, the Mean Girls actress got candid about her thoughts on beauty and cosmetic work. "I have a really good dermatologist who tells me that she's never gonna do anything but put Botox in the same place for the rest of my life," she explained while pointing to a specific spot on her forehead.

While Amanda called Botox "amazing," she knows when to pull back from the wrinkle remover for her career. For her role in The Testament of Ann Lee, Amanda gave up Botox and makeup, telling etalkctv it was a "sacrifice" she was willing to make.

"I'm an actor and that's my job and that's what I love to do," Amanda told the outlet. "I don't necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can."

© Getty Images Amanda stars opposite Sydney in The Housemaid as Nina Winchester

The director of The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvold, had a no-makeup rule, which included Botox. So, Amanda gave it up. "That was a big assignment... When I first got [Botox], I was, like, 'This is amazing,' because I frown a lot," she told Vanity Fair in August 2025. "But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing."

Amanda's conversation with Who What Wear wasn't the first time she's opened up about her skin and beauty regimen. In March 2025, the Long Bright River actress discussed her skin struggles in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, sharing that she has eczema.

© WireImage Mamma Mia! was filmed on the Greek islands of Skopelos and Skiathos

"You might be thinking: 'What's that on her face?'" Amanda said in the clip, which was shared on YouTube and TikTok. "That's my eczema, and I, too, suffer from perioral dermatitis."

Perioral dermatitis can often be confused with acne as both lead to small red bumps on the skin but the two conditions are very different. "Perioral dermatitis is a skin condition that typically affects areas around the mouth (but not the skin directly next to the lip edge), nose-to-mouth creases and the chin," dermatologist, Dr Sam Bunting told HELLO!

© WireImage Amanda is a mom of two

She continued: "Those with perioral dermatitis will usually see lots of tiny bumps that look the same, often joining up to create larger affected areas. The skin may also be red, dry and flaky."

Amanda's noteworthy career

Amanda, who turned 40 on December 3, is a bonafide Hollywood A-lister who morphs into her roles, much like in The Testament of Ann Lee. She got her start over twenty years ago on All My Children and was cast in Mean Girls a year later as the iconic Karen Smith.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Amanda was a child model growing up in Pennsylvania

Amanda's next iconic role came only four years later, as Sophie in Mamma Mia!, starring alongside Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth, Julie Waters, and Dominic Cooper. She reprised the role 10 years later, in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018.

In 2021, the actress was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Mank alongside Gary Oldman. A year later, she starred in the acclaimed miniseries The Dropout, which followed the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. She was nominated for several awards for her spot on portrayal.