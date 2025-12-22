Why Dua Lipa's festive itsy bitsy bikini wardrobe is bang on trend for SS26

The It-Brit singer joins the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in their love for leopard print bikinis

Dua Lipa poses in a sheer dress © @dualipa
With Christmas Day finally in reach, many of us are turning to our wardrobes in wonder on what to wear that will keep us both cute and cosy, but not Dua Lipa

Trading in the chilly London weather for a touch of winter sun with her fiancé, Callum Turner, the pop sensation is making the most of the warmer climate, sharing a selection of sultry snaps to her Instagram grid in a selection of swoon-worthy tiny bikinis. 

The 30-year-old singer, songwriter and YSL Beauty muse took to her social media on Sunday night to show off her impeccable sun-soaking wardrobe and wholesome one-on-one time with her soon-to-be husband. 

Included in the swimwear mix was not one, but two utterly divine itsy bitsy bikinis. 

Dua Lipa takes a mirror selfie wearing a Burberry bikni© @dualipa
The designer bikini is just one of many in her swimwear wardrobe

The first, a matching triangle style set from famed British design house, Burberry. Titled the ‘Check Trim Bikini’ and retailing online for £395, the simple yet elegant halterneck style is made from simple black fabric and trimmed with Burberry’s iconic tartan print. 

Dua Lipa poses on a beach in Mexico wearing a leopard print bikini© @dualipa
The skimpy style is a fan favourite amongst the fashion set
Dua Lipa poses on a beach in Mexico wearing a leopard print bikini© @dualipa
Dua accessorised her beach babe outfit with her dimaond engagement ring and shimmery belly piercing

The next style to feature on her 16-image carousel leaned into fashion’s beloved animal print frenzy. Settling on a leopard print option from Australian swimwear label, Bamba. The skimpy style came complete with gold-plated ring details on both the top and bottoms, adding a subtle touch of glamour. 

Dua really is a style muse like no other © @dualipa
Dua really is a style muse like no other

Dua posed on a black sandy beach to show off the string-tie style, before slipping into a pair of RE/DONE raw-edge denim shorts and a blue silk vintage Dolce & Gabbana button-up top to relax on a lounger. 

As far as trending prints go, animal prints in all forms has topped the charts in 2025, spotted on runways around the globe. It’s rare that a trend sticks around in the style sphere for longer than a season, but bold and beautiful animal prints are set to stick around, making Dua’s recent look perfect for SS26 and beyond. 

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie in a tiny leopard print string bikini and oversize brown sunglasses© @kimkardashian
Kim's sizzling style was ultra micro

Dua isn’t the only famed face championing leopard print swimwear this month. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian was spotted sunning herself in a tiny triangle style. Lounging next to her Los Angeles home pool, the All’s Fair star joined Dua in the bold style statement. 

Kylie Jenner poses in a cheetah print bikini© @kyliejenner
Kylie's swimwear wardrobe is utterly elite

Just weeks before that, Kim’s younger sister Kylie took to her Instagram to show off two animal print bikini styles, one zebra and the other, you guessed it, leopard. 

All in all, it's safe to say that if you’re shopping for a new winter sun wardrobe, a leopard print bikini is most definitely It-Girl-approved. 

