Best party jumpsuits for AW24

Jumpsuits are the unsung heroes of a night out. Bold, effortless, and slightly rebellious, the one pieces take the drama of a gown and splice it with the ease of trousers, creating a cool, effortless aura for the wearer to revel in.

Whether shimmering in sequins or sleek in satin, jumpsuits let you both dance and lounge without a care. The best part? They're one-and-done, solving the layering and pairing dilemma.

Hence why jumpsuits have become hot property among the stars. Dua Lipa is a fan, as is Katie Holmes, who recently sported a Jean Paul Gaultier rendition. Bella Hadid borrowed an archival Mugler number for a striking red carpet appearance back in 2018, Victoria Beckham opted for a sweetheart strapless piece and Blake Lively previously glimmered in a gold number.

However, the lure of the jumpsuit has deep roots in fashion history. Of course, one’s mind flits to David Bowie’s iconic jumpsuit, designed by Kansai Yamamoto for his Ziggy Stardust era. Or perhaps Cher’s iridescent collection of sculpting one pieces that oozed disco-ready flair. Not forgetting Abba’s signature options that projected frothy ruffles from every garment orifice. Jumpsuits have cemented their place in culture across all art forms.

While they are not for everyone (some simply can’t be bothered for the faff that comes with going to the bathroom) jumpsuits are the ideal blend of comfort and charm, offering up a statement look shrouded in charisma.

Thankfully, there are many to choose from. Spanning Stella McCartney to Poster Girl, discover our favourite jumpsuits for dancing the night away this season.

Chain-Embellished Satin Jumpsuit Fitted with a brilliant bold chain halterneck, Stella McCartney's slinky jumpsuit in chocolate is a highly sophisticated choice. The piece is carefully cut from lustrous satin, making for a soft statement look for any after-hours occasion. £1,990.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Rhinestoned Janice Jumpsuit Spearmint Poster Girl Available in a myriad of tempting tones, Poster Girl's cool-girl one piece is for the bold. Frosted in rhinestones with daring cut-out detailing, the brand's spearmint jumpsuit is set to command attention. £225.00 AT POSTER GIRL

Shoulder Padded Jumpsuit Mango A failsafe choice for nights where understand chic is on the sartorial agenda, Mango's padded shoulder jumpsuit is a feline pick. Fitted with a sculpting belt and high neckline, the number oozes cool glamour, suitable for all nightly affairs. £89.99 AT MANGO

Ebro Feather-Trim Jumpsuit Taller Marmo Taller Marmo says go big or go home. The brand is famed for its high octane offerings, spanning sequins to feathers. The 'Ebro' jumpsuit is set to turn heads, thanks to a dramatic feather trim and striking asymmetric detailing. £1,655.00 AT FARFETCH

Crescent Moon-Print Jumpsuit Marine Serre Not one for traditional design? Opt for Marine Serre's skin-tight offering, which is peppered in the designer's signature crescent moon monogram print. Perfect for statement-making, the 'suit will leave an indelible mark on partygoers' minds thanks to its stand-out appeal. £375.00 AT FARFETCH

Albie Halterneck Crepe Jumpsuit De La Vali Slinky yet smart, De La Vali's 'Albie' jumpsuit is the most versatile piece in your occasionwear arsenal. Dress it up with chunky jewels and an evening bag for black tie 'dos, or pair it with point-toe boots for slick cocktail parties. Either way, you're destined for chic comfort. £294.00 AT COGGLES

Tiggie Denim Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Reiss Crafted from stretchy denim that allows you to move on the dance floor, Reiss' 'Tiggie' jumpsuit is a nonchalant yet stylish choice for evenings out on the town. Smart without being OTT, the piece is perfect for dolling up, whether you are heading to a Hackney house party or a Chelsea member's club. £148.00 AT REISS

Silk-Blend Velvet Wide-Leg Jumpsuit ME+EM Sheathe yourself in lustrous velvet with ME+EM's chocolate creation. Featuring lavishly draped detailing and a high neckline with a key-hole cut-out, the high street number is elegance personified. £345.00 AT ME+EM

Halterneck Jersey Jumpsuit Norma Kamali Stylishly slink your way into the party with a helping hand from Norma Kamali. Her designs are party-coded perfection without an eye-watering price tag - this dreamy mocha-hued jumpsuit being a prime example. £395.00 AT FARFETCH

