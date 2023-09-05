Sienna Miller x Marks & Spencer: Introducing the ultimate cool-girl wardrobe

Marks and Spencer is currently going through a style renaissance and there's no denying, it's seriously impressive.

Continuing on it's fashion-forward journey to becoming a go-to label for both new and old customers, M&S has today announced that Sienna Miller is its ambassador for their Autumn ‘23 collection, ‘Anything But Ordinary’.

© Marks and Spencer Sienna Miller for M&S, Autumn 2023

Speaking on the collaboration, the actress, model and sartorial icon said, "I have always had a genuine love for Marks & Spencer. It's a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. I am thrilled to be joining this iconic company, fronting their Autumn campaign and being a part of their journey in shaping the future of fashion."

She’s the ultimate OG cool-girl, and this collection, which M&S says “redefines style perceptions," embodies her penchant for wearing elevated, everyday wear and ultra chic tailored separates. The brand is hoping to attract new customers alongside its core customers with this curated, versatile collection that includes tweed blazers, dad trainers, wide-leg jeans, dopamine-inducing separates and the continuation of the leather crossbody bag already approved by It-girls across social media.

© Marks and Spencer Sienna Miller for M&S, Autumn 2023

“High-low dressing is at the heart of the collection, which feels authentic to how Sienna naturally styles her own looks, whether that’s on the school run or red carpet,” the brand said. “In doing so, she reinforces M&S’s commitment to delivering the winning combination of value, quality, and innovation.”

© Marks and Spencer Sienna Miller for M&S, Autumn 2023

M&S also explained they will continue to work with ambassadors Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - who has a longstanding lingerie collaboration with them, and Holly Willoughby, who has previously released clothing collections.

Anna Braithwaite, Clothing & Home Marketing Director at M&S, said the campaign aims to, "acknowledge the many roles that women play and celebrate the power of fashion to transform how we feel and how we behave. It’s uplifting, playful and really kicks off a very exciting season for M&S.”

The collection will be available to shop online and in stores from Thursday 7th September.