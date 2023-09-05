Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are total style opposites at Beyoncé concert

The beauty mogul and the Call Me By Your Name actor rocked seriously different style agendas at the show…

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance together at Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour concert in Los Angeles – and the internet truly cannot cope.

The beauty mogul and the Call Me By Your Name star have been romantically linked since April of this year, and recent clips shared on social media capturing their debut outing has sent fans into overdrive.

From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, clearly the Beyoncé concert is the ultimate date night location right now.

And it appears that the reality star and the Dune actor are following in their footsteps. Neither Kylie nor Timothée have publicly confirmed their romance at this stage, but clips circulating of their laughter and intimate body language have set the internet alight.

The pair were united in their appreciation for Queen Bey, but their style agendas were on the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Kylie brought major outfit drama in a monochrome strapless micro dress styled with sultry thigh-high boots. The 26-year-old looked characteristically glam with her hair in a sleek bun, as did her older sister Kendall who opted for a charcoal grey mini and glossy knee-high boots.

Like Kylie, Timothée opted for black, but his vibe had a more casual, streetwear-focused edge. He wore a hoodie with a graphic print, black trousers and a baseball cap with white lettering at the back.

They say that opposites attract…

Kylie rocked a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress for her birthday recently

Kylie's stylish concert look comes just after she celebrated turning 26 last month on a yacht in the middle of the ocean.

Standard birthday behaviour for a member of the Kardashian-Jenner household.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder went unexpectedly low-key with her look – especially given the glitzy ensembles she wore for her 21st. Swerving shimmer in favour of a slinky black halter gown, Kylie looked chic in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier. The piece featured an open back with sultry cut-outs and she wore her hair in a sleek bun with a wash of highlighter across her cheekbones.