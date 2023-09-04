Mia Regan celebrates Romeo Beckham's birthday in cool-girl wardrobe we can't wait to copy this autumn

The back-to-school vibe is dominating right now, but we're currently looking ahead, beyond the ever-tricky transitional dressing period, to autumn.
Model Mia Regan is getting us super excited for next season, first via her Copenhagen Fashion Month 'fits – edgy pinstripes and biker boots made for an excellent autumn combo, in case you missed it – and now via a more unexpected source of outfit inspiration.
Nothing screams modern love like a mandatory public outpouring of love dedicated to your significant other.
But seriously, Mia's post in celebration of her boyfriend Romeo Beckham's 21st birthday was actually pretty cute.
From photobooth prints to beachside embraces, clearly the couple have made some rich memories together.
The contemporary style influencer shared a series of adorable snaps with her 607k followers, writing: "HAPPIII BIRTHDAY SWEET RO ROOOOO [fire heart emojis] my love to you = 5eva xxxx Thank you for being the best xxxxx [sic]."
But what caught our eye above all else was the model's quality style game.
In one snap the couple were serving major pre-date night vibes, with Mia sporting a navy pinstripe shirt featuring a daring midriff split alongside an extremely covetable charm-style silver necklace.
In another, she donned a denim waistcoat, putting a more heavy-duty twist on one of summer's hottest tailoring trends. Hotter temperatures call for easy-breezy cottons and linens, but as we move closer to autumn, we're definitely going to take a leaf out of Mia's book and consider a denim vest.