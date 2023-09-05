Rita Ora shared her Venice wardrobe and this is what we are adding to basket for autumn

The Praise You singer posted some stylish snaps of her outfits on Instagram

Rita Ora has been seriously smashing it in the style department of late, both on the red carpet and away from the cameras.

Granted, the You & I singer knows how to turn heads at a star-studded event, but her latest Instagram post proves that she also excels in casual cool.

Giving fans an insight into her Venice Film Festival packing list, Rita shared a series of stylish snaps with her 16.1m followers.

Her no doubt sizeable luggage housed a plethora of razor-sharp looks. Consider us utterly inspired for autumn.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita styled her vivid dress with neutral hold-ups

One of the snaps that caught our attention appeared to have been taken inside a canal boat. Rita put a more extreme spin on one of autumn's hottest hues, butter yellow, championing a zestier, more supercharged shade. She layered long silver pendants over her lemon-coloured dress and styled it alongside beige oversized fishnet holdups.

© Instagram / @ritaora The Praise You singer packed a light, see-through co-ord

In another, Rita posed in front of the water, donning a floral sheer co-ord. The two-piece was airy and pretty and would look great styled as separates for the transitional dressing period (alongside beige baggy jeans and a slouchy jersey boatneck top respectively).

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer was giving major glam in a sumptuous robe

The final snap saw the star serving major glam guest energy in a velvet crimson robe with elegant embroidery, topped off with glossy cat-eye shades and effortless face-framing tendrils.

One of the outfits that didn't make the cut into the first instalment of Rita's Venice appreciation post was what she wore to the amfAR gala. She must have been short on space because her look was truly second to none.

© Getty The star wore a sheer, avant-garde gown for the occasion

The star oozed her signature drama in an avant-garde gown by French fashion designer Stéphane Rolland. The piece felt suitably high octane, featuring an off-white sculptural element on one side and swathes of sheer fabric on the other. The extensive train swept along the red carpet as she walked, infusing the look with a flowy, kinetic energy.

Surely Rita's amfAR outfit will get a look in come her next post? Watch this space…