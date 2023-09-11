Swarovski just released an eyewear collection that fashion editors are going to love

Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert has turned her attention to sunglasses and we are already obsessed

Swarovski has announced a collaboration with EssilorLuxottica to create a new line of eyewear and sunglasses for their brand.

Under the ‘expert eye’ of Swarovski's Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, the collection draws inspiration from Swarovski's iconic jewellery and incorporates the brand's trademark craftsmanship. The range features a variety of eye-catching designs, from bold crystal embellishments to sleek metal frames, all capturing Swarovski's distinctive aesthetic.

The stylist and fashion icon has been working as global creative director for the brand since early 2021, when debuted her first jewellery collection back in February of that same year. "We are delighted to offer customers around the globe a new, reimagined eyewear assortment that celebrates self-expression and brings pure joy to the art of accessorising," explained Giovanna in a statement, "Applying creative vision and fresh details to EssilorLuxottica's expertise in quality craftsmanship is a dream partnership that allows customers to elevate any wardrobe look with chic eyewear that harmoniously pairs with Swarovski's timeless jewellery pieces.”

© Steven Meisel These distinctive cat-eye sunglasses are inspired by the brand's bold Lucent jewellery

Known for its expertise in manipulating light, precision cutting, and vibrant colours, their partnership with Giovanna Engelbert has resulted in cool-girl approved jewellery and high-fashion tableware so naturally we predict the sunglasses will be a hit. “We look forward to introducing the Fall collection and continuing to inspire customers' style preferences for seasons to come," said the former Vogue editor.

Giovanna Engelbert has been working with Swarovski since 2021

To introduce this collection, Swarovski has launched a visually stunning campaign photographed by Steven Meisel, which highlights the collection's attention-grabbing shapes adorned with vibrant coloured crystals. The campaign showcases a striking pair of green sunglasses inspired by the Lucent jewellery family, complemented by matching green Millenia jewellery - one of Giovanna’s most successful offerings at the brand. Recently Kim Kardashian wore a special custom Swarovski piece inspired by the Millennia necklace, that morphed into a top for Beyoncé’s LA concert.

Starting this month, Swarovski's new eyewear collection will be available worldwide, both on Swarovski.com and in select stores.