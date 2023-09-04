Nicola Peltz brings back Victoria Beckham's signature 2000s accessory

The Bates Motel actress has been all about oversized hoops of late

Modern It-girl Nicola Peltz always has her ear to the ground when it comes to the latest fashion trends.

Whether that's being ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest It-bag or sparking an onslaught of bridal trends, the Welcome to Chippendales star is the ultimate inadvertent style influencer.

But Nicola isn't solely focused on what's around the corner, often she throws it back with a look rooted in nostalgia.

And with fashion mogul Victoria Beckham as her mother-in-law, she's certainly spoilt for choice in the way of personal style inspiration.

In a stylish snap shared on Instagram with her 3m followers, Nicola looked radiant in the crowd at a Beyoncé concert.

Clearly a Queen B fan, the Bates Motel star gushed over the legendary performer, writing "@beyonce you’re so gorgeous it’s CRAZZY [sic]" in the caption of her post.

Aside from Beyoncé's obvious star quality emanating in the background, the other aspect that caught our eye was Nicola's choice of jewellery.

The actress opted for larger-than-life hoop earrings, a statement shoulder-skimming pair that felt richly reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's signature look back in the early-to-mid 2000s.

© Getty The former pop star often turned to the statement accessory

The former Spice Girl often injected her outfits with a sense of drama via oversized hoops, styled alongside her trademark dark sunglasses and slightly austere expression.

Irrespective of whether or not Nicola's subtle jewellery tribute to Victoria was intentional, we are totally here for the playful noughties throwback. Go big, or go home indeed…

Nicola's stylish jewellery moment comes just after she spent some quality time with her husband at a packed, pretty vibey venue for date night.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The pair shared a kiss during their evening out

For the occasion, the Bates Motel star rocked a glossy leather jacket with a trench-style torso – perfect for the transitional dressing period. Nicola's outerwear featured large lapels and buckle hardware at the cuffs. The actress wore the piece alongside delicate drop-down earrings and a slim patterned bag, slung over her shoulder for a sense of effortlessness.