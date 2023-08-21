Rita Ora gave an iconic 90s accessory the chicest summer makeover

Rita Ora’s summer fashion agenda is the gift that keeps on giving.

She has always been a style muse, but ever since releasing never-before-seen images from her impeccably cool wedding to Taika Waititi, the 32 year old has been a constant for wearing outfits we just can’t stop talking about.

After sporting an iconic cut-out lime green swimsuit for a special appearance at Ibiza Rocks last week, and an incredible boho bikini, she’s continued to school us in late summer fashion with the chicest retro accessory ever.

© Instagram Rita wore a crystal embellished body chain

She shared a series of images to her Instagram to ensure we got her iconic look from every angle. On a lavish yacht in the middle of the ocean, Rita wore a micro, triangle metallic bikini with a beaded body chain across her lower midriff.

The British singer wore the ‘Tania's Minimal Body Chain’ from independent label Posh & Pearls’ collection with Tania Shroff. Handmade in Spain, the minimalistic gold chain is adorned with Swarovski glass crystals, adding a touch of elegant glam to her look.

Like many nineties and noughties trends, belly chains have returned with a bang this summer and are the coolest way to up your summer accessories game, as proven by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Halle Bailey.

Ora and OTT glam for every occasion go hand in hand, and it’s the motto at the top of her style agenda this summer. Last week, she stepped out for a special performance at Ibiza Rocks with DJ Joel Corry, wearing a dazzling green embellished cut-out swimsuit from cool-girl label Self-Portrait, paired with a matching lime-hued diamanté maxi skirt. Her swimsuit featured all-over rhinestone embellishments and alluring cutouts around the chest.

Y2K accessories are also a constant in her current wardrobe. To celebrate her husband’s birthday last week she wore a boho-esque vibrant orange bikini which perfectly complemented her coordinating retro, oversized Miu Miu sunglasses.

If you need some late summer style inspiration, look no further than Rita Ora.