Rita Ora's leather arm cuffs are seriously edgy

Ahh, spring.

We're edging ever closer to having the ability to leave our coats at home and wear short hems without the need for sheer tights (though in the UK, let's be honest, carrying an extra layer is always necessary).

One might assume, therefore, that the fashion set would be ditching the dark hues in favour of more spring/summer-appropriate cheerful patterns, bright colours and floaty silhouettes, right? Wrong.

© Instagram / @ritaora She gave close-ups of her rebellious accessories

Our favourite experimental fashionistas, who are recognised for their off-beat, slightly outlandish style agendas, are doing what they do best this season and subverting everything we thought we knew about spring fashion, and Rita Ora is the latest to join Dua Lipa and Mia Regan for the rebellion.

Rita shared a photo dump with her 16.1m followers on Instagram which included snaps from the gym, in the back of a black cab with shopping bags from Marni and out on a coffee date - nothing out of the ordinary. But her leather arm cuffs caught us totally by surprise.

© Instagram / @ritaora All-black is this season's new spring go-to

Rita paired an all-black outfit with two matching arm cuffs, a selection of chunky black rings and a black handbag. Who said no to black for summer?

Earlier this week, Gen-Z fashion muse Mia Regan stepped out at Victoria Beckham's Mango collection launch dinner wearing a crochet black maxi skirt over high-waisted bikini bottoms (hello, underwear as outerwear trend). She paired the look with a sheer black long-sleeve blouse over a plain black bikini top.

© Getty Dua Lipa's spring-style game really is unmatched © Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia nailed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend in all-black

Dua Lipa has also rejected fashion norms with her recent monotone looks including muted denims and a Matrix-inspired leather look.

"Dua’s recent ensembles have proved that spring styling needn’t be full of colour and print," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott. In fact, styling a cool-toned look and pairing it with a bold statement like a metallic silver bag, green coat or racy red hairstyle is enough to propel it into the spring sphere."

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but black? The fashion set is onto something here...