Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's leather arm cuffs are seriously edgy, but Dua Lipa would approve
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Rita Ora's leather arm cuffs are seriously edgy

The Masked Singer presenter has joined Dua Lipa and Mia Regan on the spring dressing rebellion...

2 minutes ago
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
Share this:

Ahh, spring

We're edging ever closer to having the ability to leave our coats at home and wear short hems without the need for sheer tights (though in the UK, let's be honest, carrying an extra layer is always necessary). 

One might assume, therefore, that the fashion set would be ditching the dark hues in favour of more spring/summer-appropriate cheerful patterns, bright colours and floaty silhouettes, right? Wrong.  

Rita Ora wearing black jewellery on her arms and hands© Instagram / @ritaora
She gave close-ups of her rebellious accessories

Our favourite experimental fashionistas, who are recognised for their off-beat, slightly outlandish style agendas, are doing what they do best this season and subverting everything we thought we knew about spring fashion, and Rita Ora is the latest to join Dua Lipa and Mia Regan for the rebellion. 

MORE: Dua Lipa's off-duty denim jacket and metallic Gucci bag is a major spring vibe 

Rita shared a photo dump with her 16.1m followers on Instagram which included snaps from the gym, in the back of a black cab with shopping bags from Marni and out on a coffee date - nothing out of the ordinary. But her leather arm cuffs caught us totally by surprise.

Rita Ora looking away and wearing chunky jewellery© Instagram / @ritaora
All-black is this season's new spring go-to

Rita paired an all-black outfit with two matching arm cuffs, a selection of chunky black rings and a black handbag. Who said no to black for summer?

Earlier this week, Gen-Z fashion muse Mia Regan stepped out at Victoria Beckham's Mango collection launch dinner wearing a crochet black maxi skirt over high-waisted bikini bottoms (hello, underwear as outerwear trend). She paired the look with a sheer black long-sleeve blouse over a plain black bikini top. 

READ: Mia Regan just showed us how to wear black this summer 

Dua Lipa is seen in Midtown on April 24, 2024 in New York City. © Getty
Dua Lipa's spring-style game really is unmatched
She nailed the 'underwear as outerwear' trendMia Regan wears a sheer black look to attend the VB x Mango collection launch© Instagram / @mimimoocher
Mia nailed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend in all-black

Dua Lipa has also rejected fashion norms with her recent monotone looks including muted denims and a Matrix-inspired leather look.

"Dua’s recent ensembles have proved that spring styling needn’t be full of colour and print," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott. In fact, styling a cool-toned look and pairing it with a bold statement like a metallic silver bag, green coat or racy red hairstyle is enough to propel it into the spring sphere."

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but black? The fashion set is onto something here...

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more