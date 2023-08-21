10 pieces of jewellery you need for an Autumn refresh

We've found some real 'gems' to get you ready for the new season...

The transition from summer into autumn is upon us, and there’s something significant about leaving the warmth of August behind and preparing for September. Perhaps it’s the ingrained nostalgia of a new academic year, or because we know jubilations from Halloween to Hannukah are fast approaching. There’s an unexplainable excitement that makes us welcome new beginnings with open arms.

There is no more perfect time for a jewellery refresh than now. We’re saying goodbye to spring/summer pieces, and hello to brand new autumn/winter collections (which this year also includes croissants… read on).

How we chose:

Price: The amount one wants to spend on a piece of jewellery depends on the person and the ocassion - some may be looking for an investment piece right now, whereas some may need a high-street gem asap for an upcoming event. We’ve tried to cover all basis.

Appearance: The pieces we've picked below are perfect for the upcoming season for lots of reasons, including trend-led items (i.e red is colour of the moment according to fashionista’s like Hailey Bieber); some that take inspiration from autumn/winter shows of cool-girl designers like Jacquemus and Saint Laurent; some statement, some simplistic; gold and silver metals; less expensive or more expensive and so on. The selection is incredibly varied.

Brand: For the sustainable shoppers, the high street heroes, the independent brands aficionados and the luxury labels lovers, we've also kept a variety of brands in mind for the pieces we're loving.

Here’s our favourite ‘gems’ to get you ready for Autumn....

Croissant Le Chouchou Copper and Brass Earrings -Jacquemus

They look good enough to eat, but even better to wear. These playful croissant earrings from Jacquemus’ ‘Le ChouChou’ collection are as cute as they are chic. They’re drop earrings, yet only reach 6cm, making a statement that isn’t too loud. £260.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Ellisse Grande Ring With Blue Zirconia - Sif Jakobs

This ring stopped me in my tracks as soon as I saw it. A truly elegant statement ring with diamonds around the navy stone to add extra glamour. It's available with a silver or a gold ring, but I think the cooler-toned silver makes it look uber decadent. It's giving the same vibes as the Princess of Wales' engagement ring and I can't get enough. £145.00 AT SIF JAKOBS

GeoCUBE® Iconic Chain Bracelet Gold-Magenta - Coeur de Lion

Fun meets elegance with this playful bracelet. GeoCUBE® is Coeur de Lion's signature design, and I love how the bold magenta hues shine against the gold chain. Who said the reign of Barbiecore was over? £95.00 AT COEUR DE LION

Gema Necklace - Swarovski

Dazzled by this necklace? Same. Personally, coloured gems are my favourite way to make a statement with my jewellery right now, and the varying cuts with warm tones of green here are utterly captivating. £400.00 AT SWAROVSKI

Rose Brooch in Red - Loewe

Brooches are back with a bang this year, and this rose pin from Loewe gives the traditional bijouterie the ultimate cool-girl makeover. Corsage adornments have been added to every outfit from the red carpet to street style since the end of 2022, and this brooch totally elevates the trend. £259.00 AT LOEWE

Tribales Earrings - Dior

Parisian chic just became a motif. These earrings from Dior's Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection pay homage to the City of Lights in the chicest way possible. Also, symmetrical earrings were a huge trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week’s SS24 shows, meaning you’re on the right track with these earrings for seasons to come. £410.00 AT DIOR

Bobble Chain Anklet - Missoma

According to Saint Laurent, anklets are not just appropriate for when we're wearing sandals in the summer. At the brand's ultra refined autumn/winter 2023 show, models walked down the runway in tights and stilettos, layered with a dainty gold anklet. £55.00 AT MISSOMA

Tiger's Eye Cocktail Ring - Daisy London

The cocktail ring from sustainable, independent label Daisy, oozes autumn glamour with a red-brown Tiger’s Eye gemstone in the centre. Also, for every item purchased from the London-based brand, Daisy and 4ocean will remove 90g of plastic—equivalent to 10 small plastic bottles—from our oceans. Stylish and sustainable? A win-win. £169.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

Rhinestone Pearl Hanging Earrings in Emerald Green - & Other Stories

Add some autumn glamour to your accessories arsenal with these dangle earrings. Use them to elevate any outfit, from jeans and a blazer for brunch to an evening satin slip dress. £35.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Celestial Compass Signet Ring - Astley Clarke

Move over summer-fuelled evil-eyes, it's time for celestial jewellery once again. Bijouterie with the moon, sun, stars etc on gives all the autumn feels, as the sun crosses the celestial equator going south towards the end of September. £145.00 AT ASTLEY CLARKE

