Kendall Jenner just nailed the daring 'no trousers' trend

The supermodel tried the trend out in New York City

We can always rely on Kendall Jenner for an iconic street style moment, and it appears her favourite way to make a statement during autumn, is by eschewing trousers.

In her latest monumental off-duty fashion moment, the 27-year-old stepped out in Manhattan, New York City, wearing an airy, slightly oversized blue shirt with grey and white grandad stripes, paired with patent black pointed loafers.

If there’s one pair of shoes to add to your autumn-winter wishlist, it's a pair of slip-on loafers to be worn without socks like Kendall, or with bright white socks as demonstrated by her best friend, Hailey Bieber.

Although Kendall wore a pair of micro hot pants similar to those worn during her memorable Bottega moment last November, her 'no trousers' look this week was one of the biggest runway trends during the autumn/winter 2023 fashion shows back in February.

In case you missed it, Emily Ratajkowski closed the Simkhai show at NYFW in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear, whilst another model donned a conservative black boxy blazer with fuschia lapels at Christian Siriano paired with black underwear and a pair of tights. A model for Dion Lee wore a cold-weather ready outfit, rocking a shearling grey jacket with tonal knee high boots – minus the trousers, of course.

Jennifer Lopez was the first fashionista to try out the trend this month. She gave the cowgirl-core trend a cold weather-approved makeover in the coolest oversized suede jacket with fringing on the sleeves, which she paired with python print calf-high boots and a metallic Coach Tabby flap bag.

Kendall was onto something last year when she wore opaque tights, razor sharp pointed toe stilettos and a baggy navy jumper, without trousers, and she is one of the most influential It-girls of the moment, which is why we could be seeing a lot less trousers on style agendas this autumn…