Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ooze glamour for date night at the WSJ Awards

After sending the world into meltdown with their first public appearance at Beyonce’s Rennaisance World Tour, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the Wall Street Journal Awards in New York together on Wednesday. They looked the picture-perfect pair in ultra-chic minimalistic outfits, and suffice it to say we are utterly obsessed.

Though the two walked the red carpet separately, they sat together laughing at the ceremony where Kylie was honoured with the 'Brand Innovator of the Year' award at the 13th annual event.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kylie wore an espresso-hued Ferragamo gown

On the day her new clothing line Khy’s first-ever collection was released, the 26-year-old beauty mogul and fashion entrepreneur walked the red (well, gold) carpet in the chicest dark brown custom dress from Ferragamo, continuing on her quiet luxury style era.

The strapless gown boasted a structured leather-look corset-style bodice (the basis of her whole Khy collection) with an asymmetrical finish which cupped the hips and created a flattering silhouette. The slinky maxi skirt hugged her thighs and then trailed into a gathered train, amping up the sophisticated glamour.

She paired the look with gold statement earrings, an espresso-hued short-length mani and strappy sandals.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The stylish couple sat together laughing in the audience



Like his new love interest, Timothée also has a reputation for donning quirky outfits on the red carpet (he famously once wore a Louis Vuitton hoodie embellished with 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins), but he too opted for an understated, muted-toned ensemble.

© Noam Galai Timothee wore an all-black Dolce and Gabbana suit

He wore a black single-breasted suit from Dolce and Gabbana with a black ribbed polo shirt underneath and slender leather boots.

They're one of 2023's most stylish celebrity couples and we literally cannot get enough.