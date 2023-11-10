Emily Ratajkowski’s Chainmail Dress is a Paris Hilton Party Season Cosplay

Just in time to make a dazzling entrance into the upcoming holiday party season, H&M has collaborated with the iconic fashion house Rabanne to bring forth a collection that shimmers with a nod to the past and a contemporary edge.

Among the standout pieces, Emily Ratajkowski recently turned heads in a jaw-dropping chainmail dress from the Rabanne x H&M collaboration, and fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but draw a striking parallel to Paris Hilton's iconic Y2K party dress.

The glittering garment worn by Ratajkowski pays homage to the extravagant and daring fashion choices of the early 2000s, echoing the glamour and allure of Hilton's unforgettable 21st birthday look.

© Instagram Emily shared a photo of herself with model Paloma Elesser on her Instagram story

The chainmail dress, immortalised in countless images from the early 2000s, showcases Hilton's penchant for head-turning style. Its metallic sheen and intricate chainmail design exude opulence, capturing the essence of an era defined by excess and unapologetic extravagance. This dress became a symbol of Hilton's bold and unapologetic approach to fashion, solidifying her status as a style icon. Even years later, the silver chainmail party dress remains a timeless piece, celebrated for its role in shaping the landscape of fashion during a defining moment in pop culture.

© Getty The socialite rocked a similar look at her 21st birthday party

Paris Hilton aside, the inspiration for the entire H&M x Rabanne collection is actually rooted in the glamour of a 1970s pool party, a truly iconic source that has sparked a range of styles designed to captivate both men and women. Metallic dripped dresses in silver and purple, sequin turtlenecks, and chandelier earrings showcase the collection's commitment to opulence and extravagance.



MORE: Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Victoria Beckham for Halloween and it is iconic

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's latest travel outfit is seriously high drama

With a touch of nostalgia and a dash of modern flair, the H&M x Rabanne collection doesn't stop at apparel. The inclusion of homeware in the lineup ensures that fashion enthusiasts can extend the glitz and glam to their living spaces, proving that style knows no bounds.

H&M x Rabanne dress, bag and boots

From brocade jackets fit for royalty to silver and gold metallic cowboy boots, this collaboration is a celebration of fashion that transcends time and trends, setting the stage for a holiday season that promises to be as unforgettable as the styles it inspires.