Alexa Chung's birthday dress is seriously sultry

The model and fashion designer rocked a skin-tight latex dress for her 40th birthday celebrations

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alexa Chung attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Turning a year older usually calls for a vertiginous level of glitz. Sequins, glitter, lavish embellishment – a birthday-worthy showstopper outfit is needed to signal to your guests that you are the woman of the hour. Right?

 Only Alexa Chung managed to command the attention of all present at her 40th birthday party with her birthday dress, no dazzle necessary.

 The model and TV presenter entered her fifth decade, and in doing so she proved that fit and finish are all that is required to make a major impact.

Alexa Chung wearing a skin-tight dress with pink sheer opera gloves © Instagram / @alexachung
The fashion designer teamed her skin-tight dress with pink sheer opera gloves

Alexa reshared a stylish party snap, originally posted on Instagram Stories by one of her glamorous guests, prompting us to do a double take.

 The 40-year-old looked truly unreal in a high-neck latex-effect dress, injecting her bash with a generous dose of sultry glamour.

Alexa Chung wears a pink ruffed dress from super Yaya© Instagram / @alexachung
The fashion icon championed a brighter hue last month at Rome Film Festival

Gleaming under the lights, the shiny piece felt categorically standout, despite the absence of any ornate detailing. Instead, she saved the glitz for her crystal-encrusted Manolo Blahniks.

 Forget Bella Hadid's Coperni moment, Alexa's dress looked as though it could have been sprayed on. The now-iconic Dua Lipa lyric, "Oh, my outfit so tight, you can see my heartbeat tonight," very much springs to mind.

Alexa got ready for her birthday bash with the help of her trusty beauty ride or dies, makeup artist Florrie White and hairstylist George Northwood.

 The result? Cool-girl waves, a soft, smoky eye and a slick of oil. Yep, you read that right – Florrie oiled up Alexa's dress before the party to make it glisten on the dance floor.

 Now that’s dedication to the cause. We're taking notes for party season…

