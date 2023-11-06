Alexa Chung's birthday dress is seriously sultry

Turning a year older usually calls for a vertiginous level of glitz. Sequins, glitter, lavish embellishment – a birthday-worthy showstopper outfit is needed to signal to your guests that you are the woman of the hour. Right?

Only Alexa Chung managed to command the attention of all present at her 40th birthday party with her birthday dress, no dazzle necessary.

The model and TV presenter entered her fifth decade, and in doing so she proved that fit and finish are all that is required to make a major impact.

READ: This is the £200 perfume that Alexa Chung can't get enough of

© Instagram / @alexachung The fashion designer teamed her skin-tight dress with pink sheer opera gloves

Alexa reshared a stylish party snap, originally posted on Instagram Stories by one of her glamorous guests, prompting us to do a double take.

The 40-year-old looked truly unreal in a high-neck latex-effect dress, injecting her bash with a generous dose of sultry glamour.

MORE: Alexa Chung just redefined the classic LBD and we're totally into it

READ: Alexa Chung just made ballet flats winter-appropriate

© Instagram / @alexachung The fashion icon championed a brighter hue last month at Rome Film Festival

Gleaming under the lights, the shiny piece felt categorically standout, despite the absence of any ornate detailing. Instead, she saved the glitz for her crystal-encrusted Manolo Blahniks.

Forget Bella Hadid's Coperni moment, Alexa's dress looked as though it could have been sprayed on. The now-iconic Dua Lipa lyric, "Oh, my outfit so tight, you can see my heartbeat tonight," very much springs to mind.

READ: Alexa Chung's shocking London Fashion Week dress is actually bang on trend - here's why

RELATED: Alexa Chung's tribute to Elvis Presley was seriously unexpected

Alexa got ready for her birthday bash with the help of her trusty beauty ride or dies, makeup artist Florrie White and hairstylist George Northwood.

The result? Cool-girl waves, a soft, smoky eye and a slick of oil. Yep, you read that right – Florrie oiled up Alexa's dress before the party to make it glisten on the dance floor.

Now that’s dedication to the cause. We're taking notes for party season…