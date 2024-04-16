Emily Ratajkowski's crop top and parachute pants combo is giving major Y2K nostalgia

Although she’s not rubbing shoulders with Emma Roberts and Megan Fox at Coachella, that doesn’t stop Emily Ratajkowski from serving up Y2K-coded stylistic street style looks.

As we all likely know by now Em Rata is the queen of the New York City streets when it comes to nonchalant, effortless dressing. Quite honestly, it feels like not a day can go by without the model, author and actress making fashion waves on the world stage, whether it be in a pair of snakeskin printed cowboy boots, racy red trainers or carrying a cultivated Louis Vuitton gym bag on her shoulder.

© Getty Casual and cool as per usual

Spotted yesterday on her daily hot-girl walk in the Big Apple, Em channelled her inner 2000s, donning a pair of cherry red parachute pants, a beige crop tank top, a puffer jacket tied around her hips and a pair of trusty Adidas Samba trainers. Because everyone knows that the chances you might bump into an ex, potential new love interest or an old friend who you haven't seen in a while on your city street dawdle is higher than high, Emily spiced up her athleisure ‘fit with a stack of gold dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings, a chunky bangle and sleek black sunglasses.

© Getty Em's dog Colombo is often featured in her 'fit pics

No stranger to championing new and old trends, Emily’s choice of trousers comes as no surprise to those who were stans of the late 2022 parachute pant phenomenon. At their peak, the trousers were donned by the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and the coolest fashionistas on the fashion month circuit.

The balloon-like silhouette was a staple in many spring and summer wardrobes, mainly because of their various colour options, lightweight material, comfortability and styling versatility.

I guess it just leaves one question, did the street-style queen Emily Ratajkowski just make Parachute pants a 2024 spring staple? I think if this look is anything to go by it’s very, very possible…