Alexa Chung's sheer holiday dress is giving major sultry siren vibes

Summer is within touching distance, and fashion royalty Alexa Chung has wasted no time in getting her holiday 'fits in order.

The 40-year-old recently enjoyed a pre-summer getaway to the Maldives, and aside from the customary trip envy, we also had our eye on her chic packing list.

The model and Mary & George & Me presenter brought her holiday style A-game, bringing her signature offbeat charm to the luxury destination.

In a series of stylish snaps shared on Instagram with her 6.3m followers, Alexa offered a glimpse into her out-of-office outfit repertoire.

Magenta spaghetti strap numbers, frill-lined cardis and gold mules all made the cut, but the piece that stood out above all the rest was a sheer, utterly dreamy mint maxi.

Draped against a wooden staircase during golden hour, Alexa showed off the dress in all its ethereal, floaty glory.

"You look so gorgeous. I love the outfits, especially the teal dress [blue heart, bouquet and clapping hands emojis]," one commenter wrote. Another said: "The sheer green dress [melting face and pink hearts emojis]"

Her sheer dress featured short puff sleeves, lace trims and a whimsical peach-hued flower focal point – a fitting nod to SS24's ubiquitous 3D floral trend.

The piece had a distinctly romantic feel, and while Alexa didn't specify the exact brand name, it had an airy, slightly retro prettiness about it, owing to the lace and sheer detailing, a design combination synonymous with vintage nightwear.

Alexa posed barefoot and styled her statement maxi alongside beachy, undone waves and delicate drop earrings, richly evocative of that intoxicating, siren-like image.

Major holiday envy alert...