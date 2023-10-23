Emily Ratajkowski's latest travel outfit is seriously high drama

Autumn is officially well underway, and for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, that means leaning into warm, earthy shades.

The My Body author stepped out in New York on Sunday wheeling a glossy hard-shell suitcase, with a slouchy buttermilk tote precariously balanced on top, indicating that she was on the move.

Most of us prioritise comfort when it comes to travel attire, and Emily followed suit.

However, rather than dipping into her loungewear collection, the supermodel kept things categorically polished, topping off her travel outfit with an extremely covetable piece of outerwear.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in cool-girl travel attire

The High Low podcast host opted for simple separates, a white tee and a pair of relaxed-fit light grey trousers.

Injecting her look with a sense of drama, Emily layered a burnt red leather coat over the top, paying subtle homage to one of this season's hottest colour trends.

Red is having a serious moment right now, but the supermodel bypassed the head-turning crimsons and striking scarlets that have dominated the AW23 runways in favour of a more muted, earthy maroon.

© Getty It's clear to see that the podcast host travels in style

The piece featured a soft shoulder line, broad lapels and a slender belt that she knotted at the waist to emphasise her silhouette. The buttery leather finish felt sleek and elegant, the perfect means of injecting an otherwise quite casual ensemble with a sense of textural drama.

© Getty Earlier this month, Emily embraced logomania

Emily's chic coat moment comes just after she deviated from the current minimalism-focused trend landscape, stepping out in an outfit that championed logomania. The 32-year-old rocked a blue fitted shirt and pink cigarette trousers, each emblazoned with Dior's signature monogram in a repeat print.