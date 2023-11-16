This H&M skirt is a guaranteed sell out for Fashion Girls

H&M’s Studio Holiday range is set to make a dazzling debut on December 7, celebrating a decade of H&M Studio collections.

This special evening wear line embraces a return to fashion's fundamental elements – corsetry, lingerie, and tailoring – ushering in a seductive and contemporary era for H&M Studio's capsules. Taking inspiration from the intricate designs of antique undergarments and the raw aesthetics of Brutalist architecture, the collection seamlessly combines megawatt dresses with sophisticated suiting.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, the head of design womenswear and creative advisor at H&M, explained, "Timeless dressing and an enduring sense of sophistication defines the H&M Studio Holiday Capsule. We wanted to play around with corsetry, but also revitalise favourite styles like the bias-cut slip dress and the sculptural blazer, all in enduring fabrics that age beautifully and will delight and excite for years to come.” Available in selected stores and online it introduces graceful silhouettes crafted from sensual silk and lace, featuring a soft-focus colour palette for an enticing day-to-night wardrobe.

Key pieces in this captivating collection include a voluminous tulle ballgown in dramatic red, a blush-pink lace-panelled evening dress, and a sparkling mesh mini dress with a peek-a-boo neckline. Lingerie details infuse the tailoring template, as seen in mesh-trimmed black trousers coordinating with a cropped corset top and slouchy blazer. Accessories bring an edgy touch with geometric jewellery and minimal strappy sandals.

MORE: Everything we Want From the NET-A-PORTER Early Black Friday sale

READ: Black Friday Luxury Shoes: 10 Early deals on Kurt Geiger, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford & more

A standout piece in the collection is a pink skirt. With its super-short hemline, luxurious feel, extravagant train, nod to Barbiecore, and a touch of Y2K, this skirt is set to become a fashion sensation.

Each season brings forth a handful of cult items from the runways, sparking excitement as soon as they catch the eyes of the FROW. This buzz continues for months, with fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the arrival of these sought-after pieces in stores. In the case of the SS22 season, the spotlight was on Prada's satin mini skirt in bubblegum pink – a standout, ultra-covetable piece that perfectly blended the year's major trends. It's no surprise that the street style scene went wild for it.

© Christian Vierig Nataly Osmann seen wearing a pink Prada skirt outside the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2022

Priced at £74.99, H&M’s eye-catching skirt is expected to fly off the shelves when it becomes available on December 7th alongside the entire Holiday Capsule.