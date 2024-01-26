Two of Princess Kate's favourite brands just dropped the chicest shoe collaboration ever

Two of the Princess of Wales' go-to British brands have teamed up and released a capsule collection of exquisite footwear.

Camilla Elphick, headed by the eponymous designer, is recognised for its timeless yet effortlessly glamorous shoes and accessories. The brand launched an exclusive capsule range for affordable luxury label Reiss, which features everything from flats to bridal heels.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wearing the Camilla Elphick 'Alicia' flats in 2022

The range includes seven pairs of shoes in neutral hues including mules, sandals and two-tone design block heels - similar to the iconic style that captured Princss Kate's attention and then subsequently, the rest of the fashion scene.

The iconic Alicia flats flew off the shelves when Kate was spotted wearing them at the Royal Charity Polo Cup back in July 2022. Camilla then rereleased the shoe in more colours in 2023 due to its popularity.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate wore a statement Camilla Elphick pearl belt and pastel pink suit

In 2023, Kate also paired a pastel pink tailored suit with one of Camilla's statement belts that featured the brand's signature pearl adornment.

Reiss is a go-to on the UK high street for elevated workwear, top-notch tailoring and ultra-chic knitwear. And Kate is a fan of all three. Most recently, she appeared in a promotional video for an Early Childhood campaign wearing the most elegant, wool-cashmere blend roll-neck, which would pair perfectly with any shoe from the new collection.

© Camilla Elphick Camilla Elphick x Reiss is available to shop now

My personal favourites from the collaboration? The Slingback Heels in White. I love the subtle pearl detailing on the strap, but the pièce de résistance for me is the super elegant sculpted bow across the toe. Bows were a high trend in 2023 and are also predicted to be huge in spring/summer this year. They perfectly combine modern elegance with timeless sophistication.

They're also utterly perfect for brides-to-be and possess all the characteristics of a high-designer heel, but with a £270 price tag - at a fraction of the cost.