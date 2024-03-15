High street shopping: 10 things from H&M that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is H&M.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

Here are 10 things from H&M that look expensive, according to a fashion editor

Crochet-Look Pencil Skirt H&M Thanks to Chloé's latest runway, the boho trend is having a revival. Crochet ticks off the trend and gets you summer holiday ready. £54.99 AT H&M

Pendant Earrings H&M Statement earrings are a big trend this SS24 season. We love this floral pair with their pretty pearly drops. £12.99 AT H&M

Flared Skirt H&M A midi skirt is a must-have in a capsule wardrobe. We love this zebra printed number and would pair with a white tee and strappy sandals. £27.99 AT H&M

Cat-Eye Sunglasses H&M A good pair of sunnies are a quick and easy way to elevate any outfit. This pair are giving us serious White Lotus vibes. £27.99 AT H&M

Voluminous Maxi Dress H&M A pastel hue is perfect for the spring season. This puffed sleeve, voluminous number is perfect for those chillier evening events and will have all eyes on you. £54.99 AT H&M

Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit H&M As we start booking our holidays, what's wrong with buying swimwear already?! This one-shouldered cut-out swimsuit will look so flattering. £29.99 AT H&M

Tie-Belt Denim Jacket H&M A denim jacket is the most versatile piece in your spring wardrobe. Throw on over a floaty dress, pair with more denim, a printed skirt or even tailored trousers. £37.99 AT H&M

Handle-Detail Crossbody Bag H&M Gold and cream is such a luxe looking combo. Pair with gold jewellery to compliment the accents on the bag. £29.99 AT H&M

Waisted Linen-Blend Blazer H&M H&M has such a sleek tailoring section. We love the defined waist and the linen-blend is ready for the warmer temperatures. £44.99 AT H&M

Pointed Slingbacks H&M We're entering the season of the slingback. They have a classic silhouette with a timeless appeal. £21.99 AT H&M

