Princess Sofia of Sweden's best fashion moments of all time

Arguably one of the most fashionable royals in the world right now, Princess Sofia of Sweden is not afraid of bold colourways, decedent jewellery and a pretty print.

When she’s not donning opulent gowns to host state banquets or turning heads in her upcycled cherry red gown at dinner parties, she can often be seen sporting tailored pantsuits, cropped jackets and pointed-toe pumps.

One thing her on-duty and off-duty wardrobes have in common is that she’s always dripping in the most cultivated accessories of the moment, from patent leather clutch bags to diamond earring stacks, the Princess has proved time and time again that her fashion identity goes far beyond her royal status.

From pretty pink fuchsia blouses to her iconic Victoria Beckham charged tailored baby blue suit, we take a look at some of the Swedish princess's most iconic looks of all time.

© Getty Pretty in Pink, 2024 Earlier this month the Swedish royal made a statement in a fuschia pink blouse and black trousers to attend a forum on Neuropsychiatric Disabilities at the Karolinska Institute.



© Getty An All-Black Ensemble, 2024 Out on official business attending the Symposium "Ctrl+Rights For Increased Safety On The Net" in a striking all-black ensemble consisting of a tailored v-neck blouse, matching trousers and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.



© Getty On Official Princess Business, 2023 To attend the Jubilee banquet and celebrate the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden, Princess Sofia dressed to impress in a white off-the-shoulder gown, adorned with a sash, royal pins, a sparkly clutch bag, an assortment of diamond jewellery and a diamond tiara.



© Getty A Baby Blue Power Suit, 2023 Taking cues from Victoria Beckham who is a known matching suit lover, the princess chose a baby blue option to attend Sophiafest at Sophiahemmet in 2023. She styled her statement suit with a matching hued clutch bag and a pair of grey heels.



© Getty A Buttercup-Yellow Midi Dress, 2023 While celebrating the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gusta, Princess Sofia turned heads in a buttercup yellow look, complete with a matching wide-brim hat and Christian Louboutin heels.



© Getty Casually Chic, 2023 Last year the stylish royal made a classically chic statement in a brown suede midi skirt and cropped double-breasted cream-toned jacket.



© Getty Her Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 Gown, 2022 In 2022 she donned a light blue high neckline gown with sheer sleeves to attend The Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 at Stockholm City Hall. She accessories her gilded gown with her royal tiara, a stack of diamond jewels and a vibrant rose-toned lip.



© Getty Her White Bow Headband Look, 2021 Clearly not one to do things in halves, the Princess made a style statement to attend the baptism of her son, Prince Julian. Wearing a boho-style v-neck floral dress, white heels and a white chiffon headband tied behind her ponytail in a bow, the royal exuded major “cool mom” energy.



© Getty Her Baby Blue Pencil Skirt, 2019 Sporting a seriously chic baby blue pencil skirt with a bold belt feature, a black fitted turtleneck and a pair of black pumps, Princess Sofia gave fashion lovers a lesson in quiet luxury while visiting Stockholm University’s Brain Imaging Center.



© Getty Her Glam Gala Skirt, 2018 In 2018 Sofia attended the UNDP Spring Gala in a floor-length black skirt with textured accents, a long-sleeved round-neck fitted shirt and a forest green diamante encrusted clutch bag.



© Getty Her All-White Tiered Dress, 2017 In 2017 the then-pregnant Princess donned a floor-length, long-sleeved tiered white dress to attend a Gala Banquet with her husband Prince Carl Philip. She accessories with a gold clutch and matching shoes.