Princess Sofia of Sweden's best fashion moments of all time
Princess Sofia of Sweden's best fashion moments of all time

The Swedish royal isn't afraid to wear a pop of colour or a bold accessory...

2 minutes ago
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Arguably one of the most fashionable royals in the world right now, Princess Sofia of Sweden is not afraid of bold colourways, decedent jewellery and a pretty print. 

When she’s not donning opulent gowns to host state banquets or turning heads in her upcycled cherry red gown at dinner parties, she can often be seen sporting tailored pantsuits, cropped jackets and pointed-toe pumps. 

One thing her on-duty and off-duty wardrobes have in common is that she’s always dripping in the most cultivated accessories of the moment, from patent leather clutch bags to diamond earring stacks, the Princess has proved time and time again that her fashion identity goes far beyond her royal status. 

From pretty pink fuchsia blouses to her iconic Victoria Beckham charged tailored baby blue suit, we take a look at some of the Swedish princess's most iconic looks of all time.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attends a forum on Neuropsychiatric Disabilities at the Karolinska Institute on April 18, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden© Getty

Pretty in Pink, 2024

Earlier this month the Swedish royal made a statement in a fuschia pink blouse and black trousers to attend a forum on Neuropsychiatric Disabilities at the Karolinska Institute.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attend the Symposium "Ctrl+Rights For Increased Safety On The Net" at SPACE Stockholm on February 6, 2024 © Getty

An All-Black Ensemble, 2024

Out on official business attending the Symposium "Ctrl+Rights For Increased Safety On The Net" in a striking all-black ensemble consisting of a tailored v-neck blouse, matching trousers and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden attend the Jubilee banquet during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav. Sofia Wore a white off the shoulder gown© Getty

On Official Princess Business, 2023

To attend the Jubilee banquet and celebrate the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden, Princess Sofia dressed to impress in a white off-the-shoulder gown, adorned with a sash, royal pins, a sparkly clutch bag, an assortment of diamond jewellery and a diamond tiara.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attends Sophiafest at Sophiahemmet on May 15, 2023 in a baby blue suit© Getty

A Baby Blue Power Suit, 2023

Taking cues from Victoria Beckham who is a known matching suit lover, the princess chose a baby blue option to attend Sophiafest at Sophiahemmet in 2023. She styled her statement suit with a matching hued clutch bag and a pair of grey heels.

Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden arrive for the Te Deum during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden. Sofia wears an all-yellow dress© Getty

A Buttercup-Yellow Midi Dress, 2023

While celebrating the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gusta, Princess Sofia turned heads in a buttercup yellow look, complete with a matching wide-brim hat and Christian Louboutin heels.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden arrive at the Karolinska Institute to attend a seminar on "Research In Neuropsychiatric Disabilities" on April 25, 2023© Getty

Casually Chic, 2023

Last year the stylish royal made a classically chic statement in a brown suede midi skirt and cropped double-breasted cream-toned jacket.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attend the Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 at Stockholm City in a babyblue gown© Getty

Her Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 Gown, 2022

In 2022 she donned a light blue high neckline gown with sheer sleeves to attend The Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 at Stockholm City Hall. She accessories her gilded gown with her royal tiara, a stack of diamond jewels and a vibrant rose-toned lip.

Princess Sofia wears a floral dress to attend her son, Prince Julian's baptism© Getty

Her White Bow Headband Look, 2021

Clearly not one to do things in halves, the Princess made a style statement to attend the baptism of her son, Prince Julian. Wearing a boho-style v-neck floral dress, white heels and a white chiffon headband tied behind her ponytail in a bow, the royal exuded major “cool mom” energy.

Princess Sofia of Sweden is given a tour of Stockholm University Brain Imaging Center. She wears a blue pencil skirt, heels and a black turtleneck© Getty

Her Baby Blue Pencil Skirt, 2019

Sporting a seriously chic baby blue pencil skirt with a bold belt feature, a black fitted turtleneck and a pair of black pumps, Princess Sofia gave fashion lovers a lesson in quiet luxury while visiting Stockholm University’s Brain Imaging Center.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the UNDP's Spring Gala at the Fotografiska photography museum on April 17, 2018 in a black shirt and maxi skirt© Getty

Her Glam Gala Skirt, 2018

In 2018 Sofia attended the UNDP Spring Gala in a floor-length black skirt with textured accents, a long-sleeved round-neck fitted shirt and a forest green diamante encrusted clutch bag.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, attend a Gala Banquet hosted by The Government at The Opera House as part of the Celebrations of the 80th Birthdays of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway© Getty

Her All-White Tiered Dress, 2017

In 2017 the then-pregnant Princess donned a floor-length, long-sleeved tiered white dress to attend a Gala Banquet with her husband Prince Carl Philip. She accessories with a gold clutch and matching shoes.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and Princess Sofia of Sweden,leave their wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel at the Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. © Getty

Her Wedding Dress, 2015

It would be a crime not to include her stunning white lace wedding dress in this round-up. Opting for a simple, yet extremely elegant silhouette the Princess chose to wear minimal jewellery, allowing all emphasis to be on her dress and diamond tiara. 

