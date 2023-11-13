Everything We Want from the H&M Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is fast approaching, so we've got our shopping list at the ready for when our favourite brands, including H&M, drop their discounts on November 24.

Though some retailers including Net-A-Porter and Matches start their deals early, H&M usually begins its discount on the actual day.

MORE: Everything we Want From the NET-A-PORTER Early Black Friday sale

READ: Black Friday Luxury Shoes: 10 Early deals on Kurt Geiger, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford & more

What is the H&M Black Friday 2023 discount?

The high street retailer is yet to reveal its Black Friday 2023 discounts, but says you must be a member in order to access discounts (it's free to join). In 2022 the brand offered 20% off everything online for members, so we're counting on a similar deal for this year.

How we chose:

Style: I've scoured the site to find items to suit a variety of tastes, from jumpers to shoes, dresses to earrings. They are all pieces I would wear personally, and as a fashion expert, I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.

Budget: I've included pieces for various budgets, starting at less than £30. However, as lots of H&M's stock is already in the affordable region, I've chosen the majority of products from its higher-priced/premium collections, so that you can hopefully get a discount on something that may not usually be within budget.

Hello! Fashion's ones to watch at H&M for Black Friday 2023

1/ 13 Jacquard-knit Polo-neck Jumper H&M A Christmas jumper has never looked chicer. The relaxed fit is perfect for layering up underneath for a winter walk. £37.99 2/ 13 Rhinestone-strap One-shoulder Dress H&M This dress is giving me major Hailey Bieber vibes. The ruched material is universally flattering, and the addition of the dazzling shoulder strap elevates it from other red dresses this season. £44.99 3/ 13 Collared Double-Face Wool Jumper Arket This jumper oozes quiet luxury and I'm here for it. Brown is a major trend right now, and this chocolatey hue is super sophisticated. £149.00 4/ 13 Wool Coat H&M This coat is giving designer, but without the price tag. The notch lapels give the relaxed silhouette a formal feel, and I love the detachable waist belt. £189.99 5/ 13 Rhinestone-embellished Body H&M Rhinestones are currently having their moment on everything from dresses to shoes. The shoulder pads on this bodysuit are so chic and the back material is sheer, giving the demure piece a daring feel. £74.99 6/ 13 Knitted Alpaca Vest Arket The coolest and easiest way to inject a splash of red into an everyday look. Style with grey trousers as seen on the model, or tuck into leather trousers and heeled mules for a laid back evening look. £57.00 7/ 13 Silk Dress H&M This dress is a personal favourite. The grey silk colourway is so sophisticated and I can see it both layered with a blazer or jumper for winter, or on its own for a balmy dinner. Incredibly versatile and so chic. £139.99 8/ 13 Tuxedo Shirt H&M Trust me when I say run, don't walk, for this shirt. I love the androgyneity of this design that can be worn with a suit, or left open over some skinny leather trousers. For less than £30, it's worth getting even before Black Friday...

£27.99 9/ 13 Pointed Slingbacks H&M The one thing more coveted right now than slingbacks, are metallic heels. Grab these before they're gone... £27.99 10/ 13 Shoulder Bag H&M This shoulder bag gives all the expensive feels. The statement gold chain detailing adds an extra touch of sophistication. £37.99 11/ 13 Golden Eye Earrings & Other Stories Not everything has to be diamantes and rhinestones for the festive season. I love the intricacy of these earrings, taking statement jewellery and making it super interesting. The emerald-hued 'eye' is perfect for this season. £29.00 12/ 13 Sequinned Maxi Skirt H&M Make a statement with this incredible skirt. I love that the maxi length and high waist will give the illusion of an elongated frame. £74.99 13/ 13 Tie-Belt Wrapover Blazer H&M A black blazer is a wardrobe essential. And if you're wanting to upgrade yours, this piece is perfect. The satin sheen on the lapels elevates it from the typical design. Also, the addition of a tie waist belt means the ways to style are endless. If like me you're mid-height, why not wear as a mini dress with tights and court heels. £59.99

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.