Emilia Clarke stuns in Chanel Haute Couture to receive her MBE

On February 21, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and her mother Jenny both received MBEs at Windsor Castle from the Prince of Wales.

The two were named in the New Year Honours List for services to people with brain injuries - they set up the SameYou charity in 2019 after Emilia suffered two brain haemorrhages in her twenties.

For the occasion, Emilia wore an ecru tweed embellished jacket with braid and jewelled buttons paired with a matching skirt A-line midi skirt from Chanel's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection.

© Pool Emilia and her mum Jenny received MBEs for services to people with brain injuries

To present this collection, Virginie Viard turned the Grand Palais in Paris into a garden inspired by the one at the Abbey of Aubazine - where Coco Chanel spent some of her childhood. The clothing drew inspiration from the French countryside - think floral embroidery, translucent fabrics and airy, whimsical designs.

The aesthetic embodies cottagecore but with a more mature and sophisticated feel, therefore the outfit was a true reflection of Emilia's preppy and elevated personal style and perfect for such a prestigious occasion.

The actress is also the brand's ultimate muse - whether donning outfits from the brand to illustrious events or sitting front row during the label's fashion shows, she's a modern Chanel It-girl and we can't get enough.

© Pool Emilia wore a set from Chanel's 2020 Haute Couture Collection

She paired her outfit with black satin shoes featuring diamante detailing from Chanel, and the 'Camélia Précieux' earrings in 18K white gold and diamonds from its fine jewellery collection.

Giving her timeless look a trend-led, feminine touch, she finished off with a statement black bow at the crown of her sleek half-up hairstyle.

On receiving her award Emilia told PA Media: "There are lots of dark moments like that when you run a charity, and I speak for most people who run a charity who feel the same way, so to get something like this… it gives you such a boost of energy and momentum."