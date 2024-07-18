How to style a shirt and tie in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Tailored pieces and suiting separates have adorned the runways for a few years now, infiltrating the women’s ready-to-wear scene. And each season we’re seeing new iterations. Whether your go-to is a powerful three-piece suit, or simply a blazer or sleek tailored trousers, there’s no denying it's quickly become a wardrobe staple.

First spotted in the AW20 collections, we saw the comeback of the unexpected accessory: the tie. Since then, its popularity has soared and we’re seeing it in everyday wardrobes. Unlike the tailoring itself, the tie isn’t so easy to style.

Nailing how to style is the hard part, so we’ve rounded up a few ideas for your inspo. Whether you keep it casual or opt for a full-tailored feel, it's more versatile than you think. Our favourite celebs and influencers alike are embracing the trend, so we’re taking our inspiration from them.

© Getty A chic ensemble sat court-side of Centre Court during the men's final

Spotted at Wimbledon, Zendaya styled a tie with a classic button-up shirt and white blazer over the top - a quick and easy everyday uniform yet still event-appropriate.

© Getty Zendaya opts for a more casual shirt and tie styling

For a more casual feel, Zendaya also wore to Wimbledon a shirt and knitted tie, this time opting for open-top buttons and styling with wide-leg jeans and a blazer.

At her show in Lisbon, style muse Rita Ora wore a shirt and tie combo, pairing it with blue mini shorts, a leather biker-style jacket and knee-high boots. We love the contrast between the tailored top and the bright, fun bottom.

© Getty Kris Jenner is a long-standing fan of the shirt and tie

At Paris Fashion Week, Kris Jenner attended the Valentino show in a monochromatic look. The printed jacket breaks up the simple shirt and trousers, and we love the gold V logo on the bottom of the tie.

© Getty We love a matching co-ord

Former Hello! Fashion cover star, Sarah Lysander, opted for a more casual look whilst attending the Valentino show. She paired a monochrome feathered co-ord with a shirt and tie and finished off her look with patent ankle boots.

© Getty We love the juxtaposition of this styling

One way to inject some fun into your styling: sequins. We love how Tamara Kalinic has styled the combo - layering it under a pink sequin dress. This is next on our list for our girls night out.