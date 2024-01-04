Queen Margrethe is the OG Royal Fashion Influencer

Just last week Queen Margrethe II surprised the world during her traditional New Year's address, announcing that she was abdicating the Danish throne indefinitely.

Throughout her time as Queen, Margrethe served some serious looks both whilst out on official royal business and when off-duty. From her sailboat chic holiday frock to her insanely Scandi-sore floral raincoat and matching yellow hat, Queen Marg ( we’re on a nickname basis) deserves a spot on style Pinterest boards for the foreseeable future.

In celebration of her 52-year reign as Queen, we take a look back at some of the 83-year-old's most iconic ‘fits which prove she’s the most stylish royal to date.

Her 2017 raincoat and matching hat ensemble that made the fashion world go wild

Excuse moi, but this look is a certified slay and I am finding it hard to comprehend that I just got influenced by an 83-year-old. Stepping out to attend the Ringsted horse ceremony in Grasten, Denmark the Queen didn’t let the weather rain on her parade. Sporting a floral raincoat with bright yellow lining and a matching hat, I can assure you that Jonathan Anderson has this on Loewe’s vision board for spring.

© Patrick van Katwijk If you told me this was a street-style picture from Fashion Week I'd believe you

When she set sail on the Royal Ship Dannebrog in 2023

Even when not on official business, she knows how to dress. Whilst on holiday mid-last year, the royal fashion phenomenon sported the chicest nautical-themed dress complete with a red belt and matching nail polish for her holiday sea excursion.

© Keld Navntoft / Kongehuset Queen Margrethe on board the Royal Ship Dannebrog

When she hosted a state visit in 1998

It’s become apparent to me that Queen Margrethe walked so Margot Robbie could run, specifically in dainty Barbie pumps. During a 1998 state visit from Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan, she opted for a bright pink off-the-shoulder gown that Barbie herself would envy.

© Julian Parker Ganni was definitely inspired by this look

When she was the mother of the groom in 2004

Respectfully, this drip is a work of art that deserves a spot at the V&A museum. Taking her role as mother of the groom for her son Crown Prince Frederik’s nuptials to Mary Donaldson, she dazzled in a floral gown with a handbag in the same print, topping the look off with a hot pink petal embellished overcoat. There’s something so iconic about showing up to a wedding that’s not yours looking so fabulous that all eyes are on you and not the newlyweds.

© Mark Cuthbert Who is her tailor? I need to know now

Her 2006 off-duty South of France sun-soaking ‘fit

I’ll say it again, the woman knows how to dress. Snapped in the south of France at Château de Cayx With late husband Prince Henrik in 2006. The royal’s off-duty ensemble consisted of a cottage core-esque balloon sleeve top and a sunflower yellow midi skirt. Not to mention, she accessorised her vacay outfit with a pair of bold earrings, a white cross-body handbag, strappy sandals and a sausage dog.

© Pascal Le Segretain Is it just me or is she giving major Mama Mia vibes?

Her 2023 Powder blue Birthday suit

Opting for a rather subtle ensemble to mark her 83rd birthday in April of last year (we love a humble queen) Margrethe chose to sport a matching powder blue power suit with matching blue earrings and a brooch.

© Getty Queen Margrethe of Denmark waving with her grandchildren on April 16, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark

When she had an outfit off with Princess Kate back in 2022

There's something about this power duo that warms a certain part of my heart and I don’t think I need to explain why. Two seriously chic gals, hanging out on official royal business, there’s nothing more iconic than that. The two visited Christian IX's Palace in February of 2022.

© Samir Hussein Why do I feel like the two could be best friends and share royal gossip?

When she (subconsciously) paid homage to Vivienne Westwood back in 2021

I have it on good authority (my research for this piece) that Queen Margrethe was a Vivienne Westwood stan and if this outfit doesn't prove that then I don’t know what will. Opting for a matching blue plaid suit and hat to attend a jewellery workshop during her visit to the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich, Germany. It’s giving head honcho of Beauxbatons Academy of Magic and I am here for it.

© Hannes Magerstaedt I am obsessed with everything about this look

When she put metallics on the map with her green banquet gown in 2014

Before the fashion world was mad for metallics, Queen Margrethe wore the most decadent shimmering moss green gown to the 2014 Traditional New Year's Banquet. A woman after my own heart, this New Year's Eve ‘fit just went to the top of my list for next year's celebration.

© Julian Parker Now this is what I call a NYE outfit

When we realised she is just like us

And last, but by no means least, I have to include this iconic image of her in the most opulent puff-sleeved red gown, reading over what looks to be cue cards in one hand and a cigarette burning in the other. Whatever illustrious occasion she was wearing this to, heads were bound to turn. Iconic.