Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Corrin cosplays Princess Diana in sheer outfit at The Crown finale party - see photos

Subscribe

Subscribe

Emma Corrin cosplays Princess Diana in sheer outfit at The Crown finale party

The actor who played the late princess earlier in the series wore a Miu Miu outfit that mirrored one of Diana's from 1985

Emma Corrin attends "The Crown" Finale Celebration
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

Stars from The Crown stepped out at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday to attend the finale celebration of the smash Netflix series, whose final four episodes will be released next week.

Cast members past and present put their best fashion foot forward and filled the red carpet with dazzling royal-worthy outfits. And Emma Corrin recreated an iconic Princess Diana look.

The actor, who played the late princess in season four of the show, paid homage to their character’s mesmerising style agenda by wearing a stunning custom Miu Miu suit that nailed androgynous dressing and put a contemporary spin on a classic Diana ensemble.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Emma Corrin attends "The Crown" Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Emma Corrin wearing Miu Miu at The Crown finale celebration

Emma wore a polished double-breasted cream dinner jacket, complete with a crisp white shirt underneath, a contrasting black bow tie and sheer black gloves. 

On the lower half, they donned a sheer white maxi skirt with black knee-high socks and patent platform heels. 

MORE: The Crown Season 6: The fashion moments we can't wait to watch 

 READ: Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown star’s best ever red carpet looks 

The look was a nod to a look Princess Diana sported on a visit to Florence, Italy in 1985.  The late style icon captured attention with her sartorial choices wearing a white blazer with padded shoulders and a matching pencil skirt, rounded off with a black bow tie. The ensemble designed by Jasper Conran was the ultimate demonstration of Diana’s sartorial versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of royal fashion expectations. 

Emma’s rendition of the iconic outfit gave it the perfect contemporary upgrade whilst still clearly honouring Diana’s sartorial agenda. 

FLORENCE,ITALY - APRIL 24: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white tuxedo suit with a bow tie designed by Jasper Conran, visit Florence on April 24, 1985 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)© Anwar Hussein
Princess Diana wearing Jasper Conran in 1985

The addition of a sheer skirt and sheer gloves gave it the ultimate 2023 fashionista touch, and suffice it to say we were utterly obsessed with their look.

After Emma, Elizabeth Debicki joined the cast and played Diana during the later years of her life. She has also previously honoured her character in looks from her blue Catherin Walker Cannes dress to her own version of the 'revenge dress'.

The proof is in the pudding that Diana's iconic fashion sense is still influential to this day.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more