Emma Corrin cosplays Princess Diana in sheer outfit at The Crown finale party

Stars from The Crown stepped out at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday to attend the finale celebration of the smash Netflix series, whose final four episodes will be released next week.

Cast members past and present put their best fashion foot forward and filled the red carpet with dazzling royal-worthy outfits. And Emma Corrin recreated an iconic Princess Diana look.

The actor, who played the late princess in season four of the show, paid homage to their character’s mesmerising style agenda by wearing a stunning custom Miu Miu suit that nailed androgynous dressing and put a contemporary spin on a classic Diana ensemble.

© Karwai Tang Emma Corrin wearing Miu Miu at The Crown finale celebration

Emma wore a polished double-breasted cream dinner jacket, complete with a crisp white shirt underneath, a contrasting black bow tie and sheer black gloves.

On the lower half, they donned a sheer white maxi skirt with black knee-high socks and patent platform heels.

The look was a nod to a look Princess Diana sported on a visit to Florence, Italy in 1985. The late style icon captured attention with her sartorial choices wearing a white blazer with padded shoulders and a matching pencil skirt, rounded off with a black bow tie. The ensemble designed by Jasper Conran was the ultimate demonstration of Diana’s sartorial versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of royal fashion expectations.

Emma’s rendition of the iconic outfit gave it the perfect contemporary upgrade whilst still clearly honouring Diana’s sartorial agenda.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana wearing Jasper Conran in 1985

The addition of a sheer skirt and sheer gloves gave it the ultimate 2023 fashionista touch, and suffice it to say we were utterly obsessed with their look.

After Emma, Elizabeth Debicki joined the cast and played Diana during the later years of her life. She has also previously honoured her character in looks from her blue Catherin Walker Cannes dress to her own version of the 'revenge dress'.

The proof is in the pudding that Diana's iconic fashion sense is still influential to this day.