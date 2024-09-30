Prince Harry trades his Hermès ties for this affordable British brand

Above all else, the Duke of Sussex is a father first, and his two young children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, may have helped him choose his accessory for his trip home to London.

Today Prince Harry attended the annual WellChild Awards 2024 - an organisation he is a patron of - for the event celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children and their families.

For the occasion, Harry chose to trade in his usual Hermès silk tie selection for a baby blue-toned option, adorned with tiny shark and submarine motifs. He paired the fun tie with a sleek dark navy blue suiting look, a crisp white button-up shirt and his beloved stack of colourful bracelets.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry co-ordinated his blue suit to the fun tie

The adorable tie in question is from British-founded tie menswear brand Reef Knots and currently retails online for an affordable £69.00 - talk about the perfect Christmas present for dad this year.

© Reef Knots Reef Knots Shark and Submarine Light Blue Silk Tie is £69

Harry has always been coined the ‘fun uncle’ of the royal family, so it comes as no surprise that his official on-duty ensemble featured a fun flair.

Prince Harry and Meghan are devoted parents to their two young children

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together back in 2019 and soon after gave birth to their daughter in 2021. We can’t know for certain if either Archie or Lilibet had a say in what their dad wore to attend the event, but we have a sneaky suspicion that sharks and submarines are likely high up on the five and three-year-olds fascination list.

In a previous interview with the BBC via a spokesperson Harry mentioned just how important his family is to him, stating: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."