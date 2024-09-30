Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry trades his Hermès ties for this affordable British brand
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. Many children remain in hospital due to a lack of support for home care. Through its network of nurses, home makeovers, and family programs, WellChild helps children thrive at home. Prince Harry has been the charity's Patron since 2007 and has attended their Awards Ceremony 12 times. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

The Duke of Sussex accessorised his sleek suit with a fun shark-themed accessory at the WellChild Awards in London

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Above all else, the Duke of Sussex is a father first, and his two young children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, may have helped him choose his accessory for his trip home to London.

Today Prince Harry attended the annual WellChild Awards 2024 - an organisation he is a patron of - for the event celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children and their families. 

For the occasion, Harry chose to trade in his usual Hermès silk tie selection for a baby blue-toned option, adorned with tiny shark and submarine motifs. He paired the fun tie with a sleek dark navy blue suiting look, a crisp white button-up shirt and his beloved stack of colourful bracelets.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. © Chris Jackson
Prince Harry co-ordinated his blue suit to the fun tie

The adorable tie in question is from British-founded tie menswear brand Reef Knots and currently retails online for an affordable £69.00 - talk about the perfect Christmas present for dad this year.

Reef Knots Shark and Submarine Light Blue Silk Tie is £69© Reef Knots
Harry has always been coined the ‘fun uncle’ of the royal family, so it comes as no surprise that his official on-duty ensemble featured a fun flair. 

Prince Harry carried Lilibet on his shoulders
Prince Harry and Meghan are devoted parents to their two young children

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together back in 2019 and soon after gave birth to their daughter in 2021. We can’t know for certain if either Archie or Lilibet had a say in what their dad wore to attend the event, but we have a sneaky suspicion that sharks and submarines are likely high up on the five and three-year-olds fascination list. 

In a previous interview with the BBC via a spokesperson Harry mentioned just how important his family is to him, stating: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

