Princess Sofia just upcycled her 'most stunning' gown ever

In today’s world, there is nothing more stylish than re-wearing your own wardrobe and Princess Sofia of Sweden just proved exactly that.

Seen yesterday attending The King’s dinner for Nobel Laureates, the princess donned a cherry red gown that bore a striking resemblance to the gown she wore back in 2017 to attend the official dinner of the year at the Royal Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm.

At first look, the dresses do appear different, but the foundations remain the same, leading us to believe that they are in fact the same dress. Confirmed by the Swedish couture designer Ida Lanto who constructed the gown back in 2017 on Instagram with a post that captioned, “I have had the honour of creating many dresses over the years with the fantastic Princess Sofia. Tonight she reuses a dress from 2017 with a new design.”

© Svenskdam / TT Princess Sofia in her up-cycled gown from 2017

© IBL/REX/Shutterstock Sofia in the original gown designed by Ida Lanto

Sofia's striking ruby red gown was originally constructed with a square neckline and adorned with sparking royal pins. Keeping with the same elegant style, the Princess upcycled the dress to reflect a more modern version, changing the neckline to an off-the-shoulder cut whilst keeping the royal pins in the same position. The dress wasn't the only thing Sofia reused last night, she also opted for the same Christian Louboutin Vanite Silver Clutch that she wore to the 2017 event, deeming this look a circular success.

“We are used to seeing British royals upcycle their outfits, Princess Kate often alters hemlines on her coats but it’s refreshing to see the treatment applied to a gown like Princess Sofia’s," says Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor, Natalie Salmon, "The Scandis are global champions of sustainability so perhaps it’s not surprising Sofia is an advocate of the cyclical wardrobe. It goes to show that with clever tailoring, in this case, an updated bardot neckline, can completely refresh an already stunning dress. This red satin gown looks completely refreshed compared to its first 2017 outing. I really wish I had her tailor on speed dial.”

© Pool Princess Kate attended a commemorative wreath laying ceremony on March 3, 2020 wearing a green Catherine Walker coat which she later upcycled

Over the years The Princess of Wales has mastered the art of refreshing her wardrobe staples with subtle yet impactful tweaks. In a noteworthy fashion move back in December 2020, she ingeniously repurposed a striking green Catherine Walker coat that had already made a prior appearance earlier that year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo On December 8 at Windsor Castle the royal made some alterations to her coat, to refresh it for the colder season.

The secret to her fashion alchemy? The addition of a chic black fur trim, instantly transforming the coat's entire aesthetic. Kate's style finesse is a lesson in the art of timeless elegance and resourceful reinvention.