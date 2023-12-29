Winter Sun: Fashion tips for the jet-setting crowd

Are you one of the lucky jet-setters who was organised enough to plan a trip away from the gloomy grey to the sunny skies of somewhere tropical?

If so, then I am a.) very jealous and b.) won’t let my jealousy get in the way of gatekeeping a few jet-setting wardrobe tips to ensure your vacay ‘fits are worthy of an Instagram feed post.

Nine times out of ten we all opt for the cheapest plane ticket to our sunshine destination which usually results in only bringing carry-on luggage. I for one know all too well that packing five days' worth of outfits into an 8kg bag is an Olympic sport. Lucky for you, I've done it more times than I have fingers so I know a thing or two about smart packing. Here are my top five winter-sun fashion essentials for your next trip abroad.

Swimwear as outerwear

One smart packing tip that never goes a miss is finding a one-piece swimsuit that doubles as an out-and-about bodysuit. Not only are you getting a two-for-one outfit (more girl math) but you’re ready to take an ocean dip at any given moment. Wear with a pair of linen pants or a floaty maxi skirt et voila, chic and practical.

© Instagram/ @ritaora If Rita can wear her swimwear on stage then you can wear yours to dinner

Maxi skirts are your BFF

Even when not on holiday I love wearing my skirts as a strapless dress because after all, we know that there's nothing chicer than re-wearing your existing wardrobe. Not only is a simple maxi skirt easy to pack but it’s also a great option for when you’re in need of both a comfortable everyday sightseeing outfit and a glamorous dinner date dress. Style your modified dress with a belt, jewellery or your inevitable sun-kissed glow.

© Instagram/ @jacquemus It doesn't get chicer than Bella in Jacquemus

The seven-in-one scarf

When it comes to versatile styling hacks a scarf is your best friend, especially when your baggage allowance is lower than low. Easily modified into an array of different styles, a simple scarf is a DIY holiday rite of passage. Simply fold in half and tie it around your back to make a strapless top, tie two ends around your neck and the other two around your back for a chic halter neck dinner top, use as a head scarf for when the wind picks up or tie around your waist over your bathers to create a wrap skirt.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Queen of bump dressing, Suki Waterhouse wore a bandana scarf while on holiday last week

Flats for all terrain

Whether you're planning to sightsee or sun yourself seaside, a comfortable pair of kicks is essential to any jet-setting ensemble. Lucky for us, ‘American tourist dad sandals’, Crocs and Birkenstocks have never been hotter, meaning you wear your go-to pair of slip-ons or sandals with every ensemble. I personally love a strappy velcro sandal, as they can easily be customised with a ribbon bow around the ankle for a glamorous night out or worn with your favourite swimwear and a caftan for a poolside sip.

© Instagram / @ceciliebahnsen How cute are these Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke sandals?

Take a tote

I’m no expert, but most airlines let you take one carry-on bag and another personal bag which basically means you get two bags for the price of one. A tote bag has and forever will be the ultimate travel essential as you can use it as your handbag and your beach bag. There are a lot of luxury options on the market right now if you’re looking to invest in a long-term arm candy companion, but if you’re not in the market for something new then a simple Baggu bag is exactly what you need. I love how these are big enough to store your favourite book and a bottle of sunscreen, but small enough to fold down and store away when not in use.

© Instagram / @julien_xo Now that's what I call a practical beach companion

These five tips prove that acking light doesn't mean you have to compromise on style.