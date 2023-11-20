Jenna Coleman dazzles in side split gown at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The stars were out in full force on Sunday at London's iconic Claridge's Hotel for the 67th Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The UK's oldest theatrical awards ceremony was first established in 1955, and for its 2023 edition, some of industry's biggest names gathered, dressed to the nines, all in the name of celebrating London's best and brightest theatre stars.

The Serpent's Jenna Coleman was one of those who attended the prestigious event, along with the singer Nicole Scherzinger, who scooped up the award for Best Musical Performance, and fellow actresses Hayley Atwell and Ruth Wilson.

READ: Jenna Coleman takes style cues from Princess Kate in her favourite dress style

© Getty Jenna wore Mithridate for the occasion

Jenna looked characteristically elegant in an off-white high-necked dress by Mithridate, founded by Central Saint Martins alumna Demon Zhang.

The gender-neutral ready-to-wear label prides itself on delivering "timeless works that transcend traditional seasons", and Jenna's dress certainly had a trend-defying, classic appeal about it.

MORE: Jenna Coleman unveils new blonde hair - and we can't get enough

READ: Jenna Coleman just gave old Hollywood glamour a contemporary makeover

© Getty The actress' makeup look focused on the eyes

The piece featured a clean, form-skimming silhouette and a round structured collar.

The shape felt elegant and unrestrictive, and a side split at her leg gave it a gentle sense of movement.

MORE: Hailey Bieber presents a lesson in power dressing in XXL shoulder pads

READ: Sofia Richie just made “jeans and a tweed blazer” 2023’s coolest outfit combo

Her dress also featured a woven construction for a flattering textural detail, and the quirky 'S' shaped seam running down the centre of the dress, peppered with gold dragonfly wing-esque adornments, felt standout and cool.

The 37-year-old's beauty look felt fresh and classic with a focus on the eyes. Sporting warm brown eyeshadow as a base shade, Jenna wore soft brown liner on both her upper and lower lash lines and wore her hair in a sleek middle parting with upturned, flicky edges.