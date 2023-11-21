Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Amelia Spencer: Sheer tights are officially royal-approved this season

Sheer tights receive the royal seal of approval from Lady Amelia Spencer

Princess Diana's niece rocked the winter hosiery trend at the Walpole British Luxury Awards

Lady Amelia Spencer with slicked back hair in a black mini dress at the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2023
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Lady Amelia Spencer proved that her sense of style has serious range at last night's Walpole British Luxury Awards.

 Held at London's The Dorchester, the event celebrated the leading talents within Britain's luxury sector, and the 31-year-old aristocrat rocked up to the ceremony in an outfit that felt utterly in keeping with the night's palatial agenda.

Princess Diana's niece championed a party season classic, looking elegant in a strapless little black dress by Versace.

Lady Amelia Spencer wearing a little black dress by Versace © Getty
Lady Amelia opted for a little black dress by Versace

 A centrally placed inverted pleat created the A-line shape, and the dress also featured the Italian luxury label's signature Medusa emblem around the neckline.

  Amelia paired her dress with 2023's most unexpected hosiery trend: sheer tights.

Lady Amelia Spencer wearing a little black dress and a lavish necklace © Getty
Princess Diana's niece proved the scope of her personal style

 Silky nylons are hardly ground-breaking, in fact, they're categorically versatile and non-standout.

 But the number of celebrities who have donned the hosiery classic of late indicates that sheer tights are having a serious moment – and Lady Amelia clearly got the memo.

 The royal completed her look with glossy leather opera gloves, an opulent gemstone collar, and wore her blonde locks slicked back into a fresh, slightly androgynous style.

 Lady Amelia's stylish LBD moment comes just after she and her twin sister sported this season's hottest hue, standout scarlet, at Flemington Racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day in Australia.

Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer wearing dresses by couture label Cappellazzo© Getty
The pair wore dresses by couture label Cappellazzo

 Calculated in their approach, the aristocratic twins both wore dresses created by couture label Cappellazzo, each with a twist to show off their personalities.

 Eliza was serving evening elegance in an off-the-shoulder gown with a frontal thigh split, whereas Amelia's short-sleeved mini dress, featuring bustle-like shaping, had a more cocktail party feel.

 Party season couldn't come sooner…

