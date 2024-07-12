Meghan Markle's Cartier watch: The hidden etiquette behind its removal at the ESPYs

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duchess of Sussex has proven on many occasions exactly why she is one of the most highly regarded sartorial muses on the planet.

Her outfits, whether that be hiking in Monecito, supporting the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games foundation or attending high-profile events, always capture her penchant for modern elegance.

The adage 'dressing for the occasion' has never rung truer than when it comes to Meghan - who always nails whatever dress code is placed in front of her. Cementing this, last night she made her signature subtle style adjustment that you've probably never noticed. Yet, it underscores the meticulous attention to detail in her fashion choices.

© Getty Meghan consciously opted for minimalistic elegance with her jewellery choices

Meghan stepped out at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Hollywood to support Prince Harry, who received the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the annual ceremony. Her outfit of choice was quintessentially her: clean lines, neutral tones, and timeless pieces with a contemporary edge.

She chose a bridal-like custom Oscar de la Renta dress, reminiscent of the Stella McCartney gown she wore for her wedding reception in May 2018.

© Getty Meghan and Harry attended the 2024 ESPY Awards

Adding a touch of minimalistic glamour, she paired the dress with black Celine heeled sandals, a Cartier bangle, and a dazzling diamond and gold ring by Rodi Jewelry. Meghan often elevates her looks by stacking jewellery, but for black-tie events and occasions demanding sartorial sophistication, she opts for a more restrained approach, allowing her outfit to take centre stage. Notably, she always removes her gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana, and here's why...

© Getty Meghan aways removes Princess Diana's Cartier Tank watch before a formal evening event

Her styling decision aligns with traditional etiquette, where wearing a timepiece to a formal event was seen as a fashion faux pas, implying concern with time and a potential disrespect for the host. As explained by Jack Forster, Editor in Chief of Hodinkee, "In wearing a watch you are showing disrespect for your host by implying that you are worried about such a thing as the time."

© Getty Meghan often removes her watch for illustrious occasions as a sign of respect

Meghan's minimalist jewellery choices not only highlight her commitment to elegance and sophistication but also adhere to classic dressing principles.

