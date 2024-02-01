Dakota Johnson's ab-baring cropped tuxedo nods to Madame Web inspired glamour

Both Marvel and fashion fans are in for a big February as Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeny and Emma Roberts all start in a new rendition of the 1980s comic book story, Madame Web.

And if Dakota’s recent red carpet outfit is anything to go by, we couldn't be more excited to see what her on-screen character is about to sport.

© Jeff Spicer The off duty heroine at last night's photocall

Stepping out yesterday in London to attend a photocall at The Ballroom of Claridge’s, Dakota channelled her Madame Web character in a seriously chic all-black power suit. The actress donned a cropped Versace blazer with accentuating shoulder pads, a matching slim-fitting midi skirt and a pair of Bottega Veneta pointed-toe pumps, tying the whole look together with her iconic wavy brunette locks and French girl-approved bangs.

Premiering in the United Kingdom on February 16th, the new Marvel flick sees Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson, embodying the role of a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. As all Marvel movies go, Madame Web is forced to confront her past, while simultaneously protecting three young women from a mysterious enemy who is out to get them.

“It’s a superhero world from a female perspective,”

Aside from all the crime-fighting and heart-warming girlhood bonds, Madame Web sports some seriously killer outfits, that are not to go unnoticed. On her off days Dakota can be seen sporting a statement red leather jacket (very on trend) blue jeans and a pair of lace-up Dr Martens. Like all good superheroes, while entering the spider-verse Dakota can be seen donning a skin-tight, red wine-hue body suit complete with silver thread web embroidery.

© James Devaney Sydney and Dakota in Grand Central Station while filming Madame Web

Co-star Sydney plays the part of Julia Carpenter, who is better known in the Marvel sphere as Spider-Woman, switching between her girl-next-door mortal character who wears Miu Miu coded pleat skirts and button-up cardigans, and her alter-ego of a crime-fighting heroine. In the trailer, Sydney is seen in an all-black patent catsuit, which is already destined to be the number-one Halloween costume for 2024.

Whether you want to admit it or not, the likelihood of us going to see the feisty new action film is higher than high, albeit mostly for the outfits…