Kylie Jenner just wore the dreamiest red mini dress at Jacquemus

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has done it again, taking out first place for the most stylish family member just moments ago at the Jacquemus show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.
It’s been one heck of a few weeks for Miss Kylie, serving look after look at Paris Haute Couture week. Just when we thought she had packed up her Louis Vuitton trunk and jet-setted back to Calabasas, she steps out in the South of France donning a fiery red mini dress.
Seated in the front row next to French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, Kylie kept things seriously on trend, wearing a skin-tight silhouette, complete with wrap-around, draped sleeves and a subtle chest cut out. The 26-year-old mother of two and fashion and beauty mogul matched her red mini with a pair of patent slingback heels in the same shade, topping the whole look off with a simple pair of black sunglasses and gold sphere earrings.
This is the socialites most daring and definitely most colourful look from the past few weeks on the PFW guest list.
She previously donned a strapless, corset mini dress with a sheer overlay in a dusty nude hue to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier show designed by guest designer Simone Rocha.
Walking hand in hand with daughter Stormi Webster to the Valentino show, Kylie opted for a slim-fitted black strapless gown and oversized fluffy cape. Stormi matched her mum’s ensemble with a tiny replica of the exact outfit.
Her final (well, what we thought was her final) look of the week was a dreamy silver-toned, scoop neck, slim-fitting midi dress. She paired the striking dress with white heels and a wet hair look, perfect for the Maison Margiela show she was about to witness.
We’re only just nearing the end of January and Kylie has already made a very stylish start to the year, leaving me readily awaiting in anticipation for the next 11 months.