Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney dazzle in new Madame Web trailer

What do we get when we mix Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney?

Not just an amalgamation of incredible red carpet and street style ensembles from two fashion icons, but a brand new Marvel thriller coming to us on Valentine's Day in 2024.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota takes on the titular role of 'Madame Web' in the movie, the latest live-action instalment of the Spider-Verse series, whilst Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney plays Julia Carpenter - one of the Spider-Woman characters later in the comics.

The movie is a ‘spin-off’ of Spiderman (if the name ‘web’ didn’t already give it away) and is inspired by the comic book character who first appeared in The Amazing Spiderman issue #210 in November 1980.

MORE: Meg Bellamy's Most Stylish Fashion Moments... So Far

READ: We Ranked The Crown's Best Princess Diana Fashion Moments

© James Devaney Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney on the set of "Madame Web" in New York on October 11, 2022

“I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," Sydney explained in a recent interview with Variety.

Here's everything you need to know about the hotly anticipated film...

What is the Madame Web plot?

Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is a Manhattan-based paramedic who develops clairvoyant abilities after almost drowning to death, which allow her to see into the future. In the trailer, Cassandra meets three women — including Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and forms an alliance with them to fight the movie's villain Ezekiel Sims.

Who is starring Madame Web?

Alongside Dakota Johnson and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced takes on the role of Spider-Girl and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin. The cast also features Emma Roberts who stars in an undisclosed role, but did cryptically confirm she is not a superhero.

“What I can tell you is I’m not a superhero. Some people may think she’s a superhero, but I don’t have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that,” she said in a guest appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast.

When is Madame Web's release date?

After Madame Web was initially set to be released in July 2023, then October 2023, it is now set to debut on February 14 2024.